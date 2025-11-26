The Latest Eat & Drink News for Nov. 26, 2025

Williamson Source has gathered the latest eat and drink news from November 19-26, 2025. From health inspection scores to new menu items and holiday promotions, here’s what’s happening in Middle Tennessee’s food scene.
Chipotle Features BOGO Offer on Thanksgiving Eve
Chipotle announces Back Home BOGO offer on November 26 from 4pm to close, plus $0 delivery fee for Cyber Weekend and $10 off Build-Your-Own Chipotle orders.
Published: November 26, 2025 – Read Full Article
Dickey’s Celebrates the Holidays with Thanksgiving and Cyber Deals
Dickey’s offers complete Holiday Feast bundles with heat-and-serve options, plus gift card deals from November 28 through December with bonus cards included.
Published: November 26, 2025 – Read Full Article
Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 26, 2025
Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant scored 83, followed by The Heritage At Brentwood at 89 in latest health inspections from November 19-26.
Published: November 26, 2025 – Read Full Article
Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 26, 2025
Full health inspection scores for Williamson County facilities from November 19-26, including restaurants, pools, and tattoo studios across the region.
Published: November 26, 2025 – Read Full Article
Culaccino Opens Location at Nashville Yards
Franklin restaurant Culaccino expands with second location at Nashville Yards featuring house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and Italian family recipes.
Published: November 26, 2025 – Read Full Article
Culver’s Launches Delicious Rewards Loyalty Program
Culver’s introduces nationwide loyalty program earning 10 points per dollar spent with birthday deals, surprise offers, and redemption for menu items.
Published: November 25, 2025 – Read Full Article
Jimmy John’s Sprinkles Joy with New Holiday Magic Cookie
Jimmy John’s debuts Holiday Magic Cookie made with M&M’S featuring red and green chocolate candies topped with winter sprinkle mix starting November 24.
Published: November 24, 2025 – Read Full Article
Krispy Kreme x Peanuts Collection Drops November 29
Krispy Kreme partners with Peanuts for first U.S. collaboration featuring Snoopy Cookies & Kreme, Charlie Brown Ornament, and Christmas Wreath doughnuts.
Published: November 24, 2025 – Read Full Article
Wingstop Adds New Spicy Marg-Inspired Fiery Lime Flavor
Wingstop launches limited-time Fiery Lime flavor combining red chili heat and tangy lime zest inspired by spicy margarita cocktail classic.
Published: November 24, 2025 – Read Full Article
Little Caesars Unveils New $9.49 Stuffed Crunch Crust Pizza
Little Caesars introduces Stuffed Crunch Crust Pizza with toasted cheese-stuffed crust brushed with buttery garlic flavor and finished with herbs and breadcrumbs.
Published: November 24, 2025 – Read Full Article
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 29, 2025
Crumbl features seven pie varieties including Biscoff Pie, Cookies & Cream Pie, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie featuring OREO x REESE’S collaboration.
Published: November 24, 2025 – Read Full Article
ICYMI: In-N-Out Signage Goes Up at Franklin Restaurant
In-N-Out Burger’s Franklin location shows visible progress with signage installation at Berry Farms, expected to open early 2026 without projected date.
Published: November 23, 2025 – Read Full Article
Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: Cranberry Delight
Try this holiday cranberry recipe featuring chopped apples, whole cranberries, and granola topping with pecans baked at 325 degrees for one hour.
Published: November 23, 2025 – Read Full Article
10 Nashville Holiday Pop Up Bars to Check Out This Holiday Season
Nashville’s holiday pop-up bars include Camp Bobby, Sugar & Vice, The Merry Moose, and Polar Pub featuring festive cocktails and seasonal decor.
Published: November 22, 2025 – Read Full Article
Posty’s Bar and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals for First Responders
TC Restaurant Group offers free Thanksgiving meals up to $30 for on-duty uniformed first responders November 26-28 at Nashville Broadway locations.
Published: November 22, 2025 – Read Full Article
Artisan Tea Brand Founded by MTSU Alum Awarded $50,000 in Pharrell Williams Competition
Franklin’s Fruit Tea wins $50,000 at Pharrell Williams national pitch competition advancing from 2,500 applicants to top six companies nationwide.
Published: November 22, 2025 – Read Full Article
Popeyes Announces Limited-Time-Only Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu
Popeyes launches Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collaboration menu featuring garlic parmesan chicken tenders, Cheesy Bites, and Cupcake Cup starting November 17.
Published: November 21, 2025 – Read Full Article
7 State Parks Offering Thanksgiving Meals
Tennessee State Parks restaurants serve Thanksgiving meals November 27 at David Crockett, Pickwick Landing, Cumberland Mountain, Fall Creek Falls, and Paris Landing.
Published: November 21, 2025 – Read Full Article
Chipotle Sets Open Date for New Franklin Location
Chipotle opens new Franklin location at 2009 Columbia Ave on November 25 featuring Chipotlane drive-thru pickup with hours 10:45am-10pm daily.
Published: November 20, 2025 – Read Full Article
Shake Shacks Holiday Shakes Are Back
Shake Shack releases holiday shakes including Peppermint Bark Chocolate with crackable shell, Christmas Cookie, and new Sticky Toffee Pudding flavors.
Published: November 20, 2025 – Read Full Article
Nothing Bundt Cakes Introduces Peppermint and Coconut Holiday Flavors
Nothing Bundt Cakes launches Coconut Cream Snowflake Pop-Up December 1-14 and returning Peppermint Chocolate Chip December 8-January 4.
Published: November 20, 2025 – Read Full Article
Taco Bell Launches the Fan Style Menu Nationwide
Taco Bell debuts three fan-created menu items starting November 20: California Crunchwrap, Burrito Bliss, and Cantina Craze available via app and kiosks.
Published: November 20, 2025 – Read Full Article
Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 19, 2025
Thirty-eight establishments received perfect 100 health scores including Churchill’s, Bubble Pop Tea Mobile, Buca Di Beppo Lounge, and Jonathan’s Grille Bar.
Published: November 20, 2025 – Read Full Article
Moto Moda: Nashville’s Newest Pizzeria Merges Italian Cuisine with Vintage Motorcycle Vibes
Moto Moda opens November 20 at 722a Merritt Ave in Wedgewood Houston featuring New York-style pizza and vintage motorcycle collection in 5,000-square-foot space.
Published: November 19, 2025 – Read Full Article
Please join our FREE Newsletter