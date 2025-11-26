The Latest Eat & Drink News for Nov. 26, 2025

Williamson Source has gathered the latest eat and drink news from November 19-26, 2025. From health inspection scores to new menu items and holiday promotions, here’s what’s happening in Middle Tennessee’s food scene.

Chipotle Features BOGO Offer on Thanksgiving Eve

Chipotle announces Back Home BOGO offer on November 26 from 4pm to close, plus $0 delivery fee for Cyber Weekend and $10 off Build-Your-Own Chipotle orders.

Published: November 26, 2025 – Read Full Article

Dickey’s Celebrates the Holidays with Thanksgiving and Cyber Deals

Dickey’s offers complete Holiday Feast bundles with heat-and-serve options, plus gift card deals from November 28 through December with bonus cards included.

Published: November 26, 2025 – Read Full Article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 26, 2025

Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant scored 83, followed by The Heritage At Brentwood at 89 in latest health inspections from November 19-26.

Published: November 26, 2025 – Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 26, 2025

Full health inspection scores for Williamson County facilities from November 19-26, including restaurants, pools, and tattoo studios across the region.

Published: November 26, 2025 – Read Full Article

Culaccino Opens Location at Nashville Yards

Franklin restaurant Culaccino expands with second location at Nashville Yards featuring house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and Italian family recipes.

Published: November 26, 2025 – Read Full Article

Culver’s Launches Delicious Rewards Loyalty Program

Culver’s introduces nationwide loyalty program earning 10 points per dollar spent with birthday deals, surprise offers, and redemption for menu items.

Published: November 25, 2025 – Read Full Article

Jimmy John’s Sprinkles Joy with New Holiday Magic Cookie

Jimmy John’s debuts Holiday Magic Cookie made with M&M’S featuring red and green chocolate candies topped with winter sprinkle mix starting November 24.

Published: November 24, 2025 – Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme x Peanuts Collection Drops November 29

Krispy Kreme partners with Peanuts for first U.S. collaboration featuring Snoopy Cookies & Kreme, Charlie Brown Ornament, and Christmas Wreath doughnuts.

Published: November 24, 2025 – Read Full Article

Wingstop Adds New Spicy Marg-Inspired Fiery Lime Flavor

Wingstop launches limited-time Fiery Lime flavor combining red chili heat and tangy lime zest inspired by spicy margarita cocktail classic.

Published: November 24, 2025 – Read Full Article

Little Caesars Unveils New $9.49 Stuffed Crunch Crust Pizza

Little Caesars introduces Stuffed Crunch Crust Pizza with toasted cheese-stuffed crust brushed with buttery garlic flavor and finished with herbs and breadcrumbs.

Published: November 24, 2025 – Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 29, 2025

Crumbl features seven pie varieties including Biscoff Pie, Cookies & Cream Pie, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie featuring OREO x REESE’S collaboration.

Published: November 24, 2025 – Read Full Article

ICYMI: In-N-Out Signage Goes Up at Franklin Restaurant

In-N-Out Burger’s Franklin location shows visible progress with signage installation at Berry Farms, expected to open early 2026 without projected date.

Published: November 23, 2025 – Read Full Article

Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: Cranberry Delight

Try this holiday cranberry recipe featuring chopped apples, whole cranberries, and granola topping with pecans baked at 325 degrees for one hour.

Published: November 23, 2025 – Read Full Article

10 Nashville Holiday Pop Up Bars to Check Out This Holiday Season

Nashville’s holiday pop-up bars include Camp Bobby, Sugar & Vice, The Merry Moose, and Polar Pub featuring festive cocktails and seasonal decor.

Published: November 22, 2025 – Read Full Article

Posty’s Bar and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals for First Responders

TC Restaurant Group offers free Thanksgiving meals up to $30 for on-duty uniformed first responders November 26-28 at Nashville Broadway locations.

Published: November 22, 2025 – Read Full Article

Artisan Tea Brand Founded by MTSU Alum Awarded $50,000 in Pharrell Williams Competition

Franklin’s Fruit Tea wins $50,000 at Pharrell Williams national pitch competition advancing from 2,500 applicants to top six companies nationwide.

Published: November 22, 2025 – Read Full Article

Popeyes Announces Limited-Time-Only Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu

Popeyes launches Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collaboration menu featuring garlic parmesan chicken tenders, Cheesy Bites, and Cupcake Cup starting November 17.

Published: November 21, 2025 – Read Full Article

7 State Parks Offering Thanksgiving Meals

Tennessee State Parks restaurants serve Thanksgiving meals November 27 at David Crockett, Pickwick Landing, Cumberland Mountain, Fall Creek Falls, and Paris Landing.

Published: November 21, 2025 – Read Full Article

Chipotle Sets Open Date for New Franklin Location

Chipotle opens new Franklin location at 2009 Columbia Ave on November 25 featuring Chipotlane drive-thru pickup with hours 10:45am-10pm daily.

Published: November 20, 2025 – Read Full Article

Shake Shacks Holiday Shakes Are Back

Shake Shack releases holiday shakes including Peppermint Bark Chocolate with crackable shell, Christmas Cookie, and new Sticky Toffee Pudding flavors.

Published: November 20, 2025 – Read Full Article

Nothing Bundt Cakes Introduces Peppermint and Coconut Holiday Flavors

Nothing Bundt Cakes launches Coconut Cream Snowflake Pop-Up December 1-14 and returning Peppermint Chocolate Chip December 8-January 4.

Published: November 20, 2025 – Read Full Article

Taco Bell Launches the Fan Style Menu Nationwide

Taco Bell debuts three fan-created menu items starting November 20: California Crunchwrap, Burrito Bliss, and Cantina Craze available via app and kiosks.

Published: November 20, 2025 – Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 19, 2025

Thirty-eight establishments received perfect 100 health scores including Churchill’s, Bubble Pop Tea Mobile, Buca Di Beppo Lounge, and Jonathan’s Grille Bar.

Published: November 20, 2025 – Read Full Article

Moto Moda: Nashville’s Newest Pizzeria Merges Italian Cuisine with Vintage Motorcycle Vibes

Moto Moda opens November 20 at 722a Merritt Ave in Wedgewood Houston featuring New York-style pizza and vintage motorcycle collection in 5,000-square-foot space.

Published: November 19, 2025 – Read Full Article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email