The Latest Eat & Drink News for Nov. 19, 2025

Williamson Source has gathered the latest eat and drink news from November 12-19, 2025. From health inspection scores to new menu items and restaurant openings, here’s what’s happening in Middle Tennessee’s food scene.
Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 19, 2025
J. Alexander Restaurant scored 70, followed by Circa at 83, La Tapatia Mobile at 87, and Chang Spicy Hot Pot at 91 in latest inspections.
Published: November 19, 2025 – Read Full Article
Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 19, 2025
Full health inspection scores for Williamson County facilities from November 12-19, including restaurants, pools, and tattoo studios across the region.
Published: November 19, 2025 – Read Full Article
KFC Launches $25 Holiday Feast and Gravy Flight as Turkey Alternative
KFC introduces its Extra Crispy Festive Feast with new Gravy Flight featuring Signature Brown, White Peppercorn, and Southwest Cheddar flavors for $25.
Published: November 19, 2025 – Read Full Article
Christmas Themed Pop-Up Bars ‘Miracle’ and ‘Sippin’ Santa’ Coming to Nashville
Holiday pop-up bars Miracle and Sippin’ Santa return to Nashville locations including GoodTimes and Pearl Diver with festive cocktails and decor.
Published: November 18, 2025 – Read Full Article
McDonald’s Holiday Pie Returns to Sweeten the Season
McDonald’s brings back its Holiday Pie featuring smooth custard in a buttery crust with sugar glaze and rainbow sprinkles starting November 14.
Published: November 18, 2025 – Read Full Article
In-N-Out Signage Goes Up at Franklin Restaurant
In-N-Out Burger’s Franklin location shows visible progress with signage installation, expected to open in early 2026 at Berry Farms.
Published: November 18, 2025 – Read Full Article
The Cheesecake Factory Offers Holiday Shopping Special Gift Card Offer
The Cheesecake Factory provides $15 bonus cards for every $50 in gift cards purchased online through December 31, redeemable January-February 2026.
Published: November 18, 2025 – Read Full Article
Pita Way in Spring Hill Now Open
Mediterranean restaurant Pita Way opens second Tennessee location at 4816 N Main Street in Spring Hill, offering sandweeches and pita bowls.
Published: November 18, 2025 – Read Full Article
Whataburger Honors Veterans and Service Members with Free Taquitos Every Tuesday Through Year-End
Whataburger offers free Taquitos every Tuesday through December 30 for active military and veterans during breakfast hours at participating locations.
Published: November 17, 2025 – Read Full Article
Donatos Pizza Launches New Creamy Parm Sauce
Donatos introduces Creamy Parm Sauce with two new pizzas: Chicken Vegy Parm and Bacon Spinach Parm, available starting November 24.
Published: November 17, 2025 – Read Full Article
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 22, 2025
Crumbl features Cookies & Cream Tres Leches Cake, Banana Pudding, and Peanut Butter Cup Skillet Cookie among seven rotating flavors this week.
Published: November 17, 2025 – Read Full Article
Sushi-san Opens in 12 South, Bringing Chicago Favorite to Nashville
Chicago’s Sushi-san debuts in Nashville’s 12 South neighborhood with ultra-fresh fish, Japanese whisky, and first-ever walk-up soft-serve window.
Published: November 16, 2025 – Read Full Article
ICYMI: Ugly Bagel to Open New Franklin Location Soon
Nashville bagel shop Ugly Bagel announces November 23 opening at 2000 Meridian Blvd in Franklin with grand opening specials and free bagels.
Published: November 16, 2025 – Read Full Article
Nashville Restaurant Geist Becomes First U.S. Restaurant to Offer Hot Air Balloon Dining Experience
Geist Bar + Restaurant in Germantown introduces grounded hot air balloon dining starting November with three-course meals for $125 per person.
Published: November 15, 2025 – Read Full Article
Taco Bell Launches The Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla
Taco Bell debuts its first rolled quesadilla featuring fire-roasted poblano peppers, marinated steak, cheese, and Spicy Ranch sauce starting November 20.
Published: November 14, 2025 – Read Full Article
Jimmy John’s Makes National Pickle Day a Big Dill
Jimmy John’s celebrates National Pickle Day with BOGO Picklewich deal and giveaway for free pickles for a year using promo code PICKLEFREAK.
Published: November 14, 2025 – Read Full Article
Triple Treat Box Returns to Pizza Hut for the Holidays
Pizza Hut brings back Triple Treat Box with two medium pizzas, breadsticks, and dessert in limited-edition holiday packaging featuring Josh Allen.
Published: November 14, 2025 – Read Full Article
St. Nicky’s ‘Smoky Mountain Christmas’ Transforms Nashville Restaurant into Appalachian Winter Wonderland
St. Nicky’s holiday pop-up returns November 25 with Smoky Mountain Christmas theme inspired by Dolly Parton’s holiday specials through December 23.
Published: November 14, 2025 – Read Full Article
Perenn Bakery to Open Grocery in Wedgewood Houston Neighborhood
Perenn Bakery announces Perenn Grocery coming to Wedgewood Village development in Spring 2026, combining in-house baking with curated groceries.
Published: November 13, 2025 – Read Full Article
Little Caesars Launches Limited Time Mix-N-Match Menu
Little Caesars offers Mix-N-Match menu with any two items for $5.99 each using promo code MIXNMATCH online from November 3-23.
Published: November 13, 2025 – Read Full Article
Frutta Bowls Brings The Global Dubai Chocolate Craze To Its Menu
Frutta Bowls introduces Dubai chocolate menu featuring cacao sorbet bowls, smoothies, mochas, and protein bites with pistachio cream and kataifi.
Published: November 13, 2025 – Read Full Article
Wendy’s Declares First-Ever “Frosty Day” Holiday on November 15
Wendy’s establishes annual Frosty Day on November 15 celebrating with new Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion available for limited time.
Published: November 13, 2025 – Read Full Article
Tio Fun Mexican Munchies Near Downtown Franklin Announces Closure
Tio Fun Mexican Munchies closes Franklin location at 901 Columbia Avenue after less than two years, with final service week announced.
Published: November 13, 2025 – Read Full Article
Buca di Beppo Offers Thanksgiving Feast
Buca di Beppo provides Thanksgiving Feast with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie for carry-out, delivery, and dine-in November 24-27.
Published: November 13, 2025 – Read Full Article
Dutch Bros Releases 2025 Holiday Menu
Dutch Bros launches holiday menu featuring new Mistletoe Rebel and Holiday Cookie Freeze alongside returning Hazelnut Truffle and Candy Cane Mochas.
Published: November 13, 2025 – Read Full Article
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Announces Closure
Margot Cafe & Bar, East Nashville culinary pioneer for nearly 25 years, announces closure date of June 5, 2026 after challenging recent years.
Published: November 13, 2025 – Read Full Article
Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 12, 2025
Twenty establishments received perfect 100 health scores including VFW Post 4893, Uncle Julio’s, Jimmy John’s, and multiple tattoo studios this week.
Published: November 13, 2025 – Read Full Article
