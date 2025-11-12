The Latest Eat & Drink News for Nov. 12, 2025

Williamson Source has gathered the latest eat and drink news from November 6 through November 12, 2025. From new restaurant announcements to special promotions and health inspections, here’s what’s happening in local food and beverage.
Catering & Events by Suzette Launches Thanksgiving Packages
Franklin catering company offers Traditional and Traditional Plus meal packages serving 10 people, featuring turkey, ham, and seasonal sides with orders accepted through November 20.
Published: November 12, 2025 – Full Story Here
Ugly Bagel Sets Open Date for Franklin Location
Nashville’s popular hand-rolled bagel shop opens new Franklin location at 2000 Meridian Blvd on November 23 with grand opening celebration and free bagels for first 50 customers.
Published: November 12, 2025 – Full Story Here
Popular Burger Joint Scores 77 in Latest Health Inspection
Whataburger in Brentwood receives score of 77 during November 6 routine inspection with critical temperature control violations and 3 pounds of embargoed food.
Published: November 12, 2025 – Full Story Here
Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 12, 2025
Weekly roundup shows Whataburger at 77, Sakura Franklin at 79, and Ice Point Cafe at 93 as lowest health inspection scores for November 5-12 period.
Published: November 12, 2025 – Full Story Here
Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 12, 2025
Complete list of health inspection scores for all Williamson County food establishments from November 5-12 including restaurants, pools, and tattoo studios.
Published: November 12, 2025 – Full Story Here
Domino’s Introduces New Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Pizza chain launches new specialty pizza featuring grilled chicken, creamy ranch, bacon, jalapenos, and buffalo sauce drizzle available for $9.99 in Mix and Match deal.
Published: November 12, 2025 – Full Story Here
Holston House Announces Holiday Pop Up Series
Downtown Nashville hotel transforms Bar TENN into Pushing Poinsettias holiday pop-up from December 10-28 with festive cocktails and four-part Art of Hosting event series.
Published: November 12, 2025 – Full Story Here
Mellow Mushroom Debuts Two New Holiday Drinks
Pizza chain launches Santa’s Rum Punch and Frosted Dirty Cola seasonal beverages for $7 each at all locations through January 2, 2026.
Published: November 11, 2025 – Full Story Here
Red Lobster Drops New Flavors Into Fan-Favorite Seafood Boil Lineup
Restaurant adds three new seafood boil flavors including Lemon Pepper Butter, OLD BAY & Butter, and RL Signature Butter plus new winter cocktails.
Published: November 11, 2025 – Full Story Here
Andy’s Frozen Custard Celebrates 9 Sweet Years with 9 Days of Deals and 9 Winners
Nashville-area locations offer $2 Small Cake Cones and $5 Small Honky Tonk Jackhammers November 12-20 with Family Pack giveaway through app check-ins.
Published: November 11, 2025 – Full Story Here
Panera Launches Holiday Sips, Sweets and $1 Soup Promotion
Bakery-cafe debuts Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate and Creme Brulee Bite plus limited-time $1 cup of soup with entree purchase using code SOUP.
Published: November 10, 2025 – Full Story Here
Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip is Back
Restaurant returns popular Peppermint Chip Milkshake along with Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee and new holiday content on Chick-fil-A Play App starting November 10.
Published: November 10, 2025 – Full Story Here
Krispy Kreme Spreads Joy on World Kindness Day, Nov. 13
Doughnut chain gives free Original Glazed dozen with purchase of any regular-priced dozen on November 13 using code BOGOFREE while supplies last.
Published: November 10, 2025 – Full Story Here
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 15, 2025
Cookie chain features new Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake, returning favorites including S’mores and Caramel Apple, plus Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins encore through November 15.
Published: November 10, 2025 – Full Story Here
Crav’n Flavor Returns to Nashville New Year’s Eve Event
Award-winning snack brand sponsors Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live Nashville’s Big Bash for fourth year with product sampling and Ronald McDonald House donation.
Published: November 9, 2025 – Full Story Here
ICYMI: New ‘Boozy Bookstore’ The Raven to Open in Brentwood
Entrepreneur Danniele Reeves plans literary lounge combining books and cocktails at Brentwood Place with local author events and full bar opening later this year.
Published: November 9, 2025 – Full Story Here
Sarah Jessica Parker Rose Now Available at Publix
Award-winning Invivo X SJP Rose collaboration launches at Publix locations across Southeast including Tennessee with 90-point rated French rose from Provence vineyards.
Published: November 8, 2025 – Full Story Here
Hardees Crowns 2025 National Biscuit Baker Champion
Clint Adkins of Indiana wins national competition and $10,000 prize after preparing 52 Made from Scratch Biscuits in 15 minutes at CKE headquarters.
Published: November 8, 2025 – Full Story Here
Pushing Daisies Transforms into Holiday Wonderland with Pushing Poinsettias Pop-Up
Upper Broadway margarita bar returns festive pop-up November 28-December 28 featuring holiday cocktails including Espresso Ho Ho Ho Tini and decorative atmosphere.
Published: November 8, 2025 – Full Story Here
Kroger’s Freshgiving Meal Returns for 2025
Grocery chain offers complete Thanksgiving dinner for 10 at less than $4.75 per person featuring turkey, stuffing, sides, and dessert starting November 12.
Published: November 7, 2025 – Full Story Here
SONIC is Giving Fans a FREE Coca-Cola Every Day
Drive-in offers free any-size Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coke Zero Sugar with unlimited customizations once daily in SONIC App featuring benny blanco collaboration.
Published: November 7, 2025 – Full Story Here
Papa Murphy’s MySLICE Rewards Loyalty program Offers $1 Medium Pizza Offer
Take ‘n’ Bake pizza chain relaunches points-based rewards program with $1 Medium one-topping pizza for new and existing members through November 30.
Published: November 7, 2025 – Full Story Here
Pastis Nashville Opens 1,300-Square-Foot Patio and Outdoor Bar in Wedgewood Houston
STARR Restaurants’ Parisian brasserie debuts 75-seat outdoor dining space with bar serving French-inspired cocktails and extensive wine list for regular and private events.
Published: November 7, 2025 – Full Story Here
Wendy’s Launches New Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion
Fast food chain introduces limited-time dessert blending Vanilla Frosty with cinnamony snickerdoodle sauce and cookie crumbles available through app and in-store.
Published: November 6, 2025 – Full Story Here
Taco Bell Drops Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie
Mexican fast food chain launches tropical lime-flavored key lime-style pie for $19.99 nationwide in-store only with Baja Blast Pie Chiller at select Live Mas Cafes.
Published: November 6, 2025 – Full Story Here
Taziki’s Brings Turkish Inspiration to Menu With New Meatball Dish
Mediterranean cafe introduces chargrilled Turkish Meatballs through January 25, 2026 available as feast, gyro, or salad topper featuring domestically sourced lamb.
Published: November 6, 2025 – Full Story Here
Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 5, 2025
Weekly roundup highlights 22 food establishments achieving perfect 100 health inspection scores from October 29 to November 5 including country clubs and restaurants.
Published: November 6, 2025 – Full Story Here
