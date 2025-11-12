The Latest Eat & Drink News for Nov. 12, 2025

Williamson Source has gathered the latest eat and drink news from November 6 through November 12, 2025. From new restaurant announcements to special promotions and health inspections, here’s what’s happening in local food and beverage.

Catering & Events by Suzette Launches Thanksgiving Packages

Franklin catering company offers Traditional and Traditional Plus meal packages serving 10 people, featuring turkey, ham, and seasonal sides with orders accepted through November 20.

Ugly Bagel Sets Open Date for Franklin Location

Nashville’s popular hand-rolled bagel shop opens new Franklin location at 2000 Meridian Blvd on November 23 with grand opening celebration and free bagels for first 50 customers.

Popular Burger Joint Scores 77 in Latest Health Inspection

Whataburger in Brentwood receives score of 77 during November 6 routine inspection with critical temperature control violations and 3 pounds of embargoed food.

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 12, 2025

Weekly roundup shows Whataburger at 77, Sakura Franklin at 79, and Ice Point Cafe at 93 as lowest health inspection scores for November 5-12 period.

Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 12, 2025

Complete list of health inspection scores for all Williamson County food establishments from November 5-12 including restaurants, pools, and tattoo studios.

Domino’s Introduces New Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Pizza chain launches new specialty pizza featuring grilled chicken, creamy ranch, bacon, jalapenos, and buffalo sauce drizzle available for $9.99 in Mix and Match deal.

Holston House Announces Holiday Pop Up Series

Downtown Nashville hotel transforms Bar TENN into Pushing Poinsettias holiday pop-up from December 10-28 with festive cocktails and four-part Art of Hosting event series.

Mellow Mushroom Debuts Two New Holiday Drinks

Pizza chain launches Santa’s Rum Punch and Frosted Dirty Cola seasonal beverages for $7 each at all locations through January 2, 2026.

Red Lobster Drops New Flavors Into Fan-Favorite Seafood Boil Lineup

Restaurant adds three new seafood boil flavors including Lemon Pepper Butter, OLD BAY & Butter, and RL Signature Butter plus new winter cocktails.

Andy’s Frozen Custard Celebrates 9 Sweet Years with 9 Days of Deals and 9 Winners

Nashville-area locations offer $2 Small Cake Cones and $5 Small Honky Tonk Jackhammers November 12-20 with Family Pack giveaway through app check-ins.

Panera Launches Holiday Sips, Sweets and $1 Soup Promotion

Bakery-cafe debuts Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate and Creme Brulee Bite plus limited-time $1 cup of soup with entree purchase using code SOUP.

Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip is Back

Restaurant returns popular Peppermint Chip Milkshake along with Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee and new holiday content on Chick-fil-A Play App starting November 10.

Krispy Kreme Spreads Joy on World Kindness Day, Nov. 13

Doughnut chain gives free Original Glazed dozen with purchase of any regular-priced dozen on November 13 using code BOGOFREE while supplies last.

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 15, 2025

Cookie chain features new Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake, returning favorites including S’mores and Caramel Apple, plus Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins encore through November 15.

Crav’n Flavor Returns to Nashville New Year’s Eve Event

Award-winning snack brand sponsors Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live Nashville’s Big Bash for fourth year with product sampling and Ronald McDonald House donation.

ICYMI: New ‘Boozy Bookstore’ The Raven to Open in Brentwood

Entrepreneur Danniele Reeves plans literary lounge combining books and cocktails at Brentwood Place with local author events and full bar opening later this year.

Sarah Jessica Parker Rose Now Available at Publix

Award-winning Invivo X SJP Rose collaboration launches at Publix locations across Southeast including Tennessee with 90-point rated French rose from Provence vineyards.

Hardees Crowns 2025 National Biscuit Baker Champion

Clint Adkins of Indiana wins national competition and $10,000 prize after preparing 52 Made from Scratch Biscuits in 15 minutes at CKE headquarters.

Pushing Daisies Transforms into Holiday Wonderland with Pushing Poinsettias Pop-Up

Upper Broadway margarita bar returns festive pop-up November 28-December 28 featuring holiday cocktails including Espresso Ho Ho Ho Tini and decorative atmosphere.

Kroger’s Freshgiving Meal Returns for 2025

Grocery chain offers complete Thanksgiving dinner for 10 at less than $4.75 per person featuring turkey, stuffing, sides, and dessert starting November 12.

SONIC is Giving Fans a FREE Coca-Cola Every Day

Drive-in offers free any-size Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coke Zero Sugar with unlimited customizations once daily in SONIC App featuring benny blanco collaboration.

Papa Murphy’s MySLICE Rewards Loyalty program Offers $1 Medium Pizza Offer

Take ‘n’ Bake pizza chain relaunches points-based rewards program with $1 Medium one-topping pizza for new and existing members through November 30.

Pastis Nashville Opens 1,300-Square-Foot Patio and Outdoor Bar in Wedgewood Houston

STARR Restaurants’ Parisian brasserie debuts 75-seat outdoor dining space with bar serving French-inspired cocktails and extensive wine list for regular and private events.

Wendy’s Launches New Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion

Fast food chain introduces limited-time dessert blending Vanilla Frosty with cinnamony snickerdoodle sauce and cookie crumbles available through app and in-store.

Taco Bell Drops Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie

Mexican fast food chain launches tropical lime-flavored key lime-style pie for $19.99 nationwide in-store only with Baja Blast Pie Chiller at select Live Mas Cafes.

Invivo X, SJP ROSE Now Pouring at Publix

Sarah Jessica Parker’s award-winning French rose wine launches at Publix locations across Southeast with 90 Points by James Suckling and 94 points from Wine Orbit.

Taziki’s Brings Turkish Inspiration to Menu With New Meatball Dish

Mediterranean cafe introduces chargrilled Turkish Meatballs through January 25, 2026 available as feast, gyro, or salad topper featuring domestically sourced lamb.

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 5, 2025

Weekly roundup highlights 22 food establishments achieving perfect 100 health inspection scores from October 29 to November 5 including country clubs and restaurants.

