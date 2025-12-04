The Latest Eat & Drink News for Dec. 3, 2025

Williamson Source has gathered the latest eat and drink news from November 27 to December 3, 2025. From perfect health scores to new menu launches and holiday deals, here’s everything happening in Middle Tennessee’s food scene.
Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 3, 2025
Twelve establishments earned perfect 100 health scores including Mere Bulle’s Brentwood Lounge, Vanderbilt Legends Club, and Taqueria La Casita.
Published: December 03, 2025 – Full Story Here
Chipotle Is Gifting Fans Free Food This December
Chipotle announces Unwrap Extra series with BOGO offers every Saturday in December from 4pm to close, plus rewards drops for loyalty members.
Published: December 03, 2025 – Full Story Here
Health Scores: Williamson County for Dec. 3, 2025
Full inspection results for November 26 to December 3 covering restaurants, pools, and tattoo studios with scores ranging from 83 to 100.
Published: December 03, 2025 – Full Story Here
Crumbl is Celebrating National Cookie Day in 6-7 Style
Crumbl offers free seventh dessert with any six-pack purchase on December 4, bringing viral 6-7 trend to life at participating locations.
Published: December 02, 2025 – Full Story Here
Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Happy Meal
McDonald’s partners with Disneyland Resort offering Happy Meals with two Disney character toys featuring 70 collectibles honoring anniversary celebrations.
Published: December 02, 2025 – Full Story Here
Burger King Introduces All-New SpongeBob Movie Menu
Burger King launches SpongeBob menu featuring Krabby Whopper, Cheesy Bacon Tots, Star-berry Shortcake Pie, and Pirate’s Frozen Pineapple Float.
Published: December 02, 2025 – Full Story Here
Papa Johns Delivers Better for Just $9.99
Papa Johns offers create-your-own pizza deal starting Cyber Monday with choice of size, crust, and up to seven toppings for $9.99.
Published: December 02, 2025 – Full Story Here
Papa Murphy’s Launches Papa’s Picks
Papa Murphy’s introduces Papa’s Picks starting at $9.99 featuring 4-Cheese and Double Shredded Pepperoni pizzas on Thin or Original Crust.
Published: December 02, 2025 – Full Story Here
Sub Club Is Back and Better Than Ever at Subway
Subway revives Sub Club loyalty program after 20 years offering every fourth footlong free with MVP Rewards members automatically enrolled December 1.
Published: December 01, 2025 – Full Story Here
Chipotle to Open First Nolensville Location This Week
Chipotle opens December 4 at 7350 Nolensville Road featuring new Carne Asada protein, Red Chimichurri sauce, and Build-Your-Own Chipotle option.
Published: December 01, 2025 – Full Story Here
Holiday Entertaining and Gifting with Southern City Flavors
Southern City Flavors offers handcrafted Southern products including jam bundles, BBQ collections, and pecan samplers for holiday entertaining and gifting.
Published: December 01, 2025 – Full Story Here
Baskin-Robbins Offers 80-Cent Scoops for 80th Anniversary
Baskin-Robbins celebrates 80th birthday December 7 with 80-cent scoops for Rewards members plus Peppermint Flavor of Month and holiday Cappys.
Published: December 01, 2025 – Full Story Here
Meet Cris Crinkle: Your Shake Shack Holiday Deal Hero
Shake Shack introduces Cris Crinkle Cut character offering weekly free burgers with code SHACKCHEER and chance to win year of free fries.
Published: December 01, 2025 – Full Story Here
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through December 6, 2025
Crumbl features Holiday Tree Cake, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookie, Sea Salt Toffee Skillet, and classic Milk Chocolate Chip.
Published: December 01, 2025 – Full Story Here
Team Behind Pinewood Social Launches Coffee Roasting Brand in Franklin
Pinewood Coffee launches in Franklin roasting specialty coffee at Monarch Showroom sourcing from Costa Rica’s Hacienda La Minita estate farms.
Published: December 01, 2025 – Full Story Here
Three Nashville Restaurants Receive Michelin Stars
Michelin Guide’s inaugural American South edition awards stars to Nashville’s Bastion, Locust, and Catbird Seat with eleven others receiving recommendations.
Published: November 29, 2025 – Full Story Here
Aldi Recalls Multiple Holiday Barks
Silvestri Sweets recalls Choceur Pecan Cranberry Cinnamon Holiday Bark for undeclared wheat and Cookie Butter Holiday Bark for undeclared pecans.
Published: November 27, 2025 – Full Story Here
Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 26, 2025
Twenty-seven establishments earned perfect 100 scores including Outback Steakhouse, J. Alexander Restaurant, and Nothing Bundt Cakes from November 19-26.
Published: November 27, 2025 – Full Story Here
