The Latest Eat & Drink News for Dec. 3, 2025

Williamson Source has gathered the latest eat and drink news from November 27 to December 3, 2025. From perfect health scores to new menu launches and holiday deals, here’s everything happening in Middle Tennessee’s food scene.

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 3, 2025

Twelve establishments earned perfect 100 health scores including Mere Bulle’s Brentwood Lounge, Vanderbilt Legends Club, and Taqueria La Casita.

Published: December 03, 2025 – Full Story Here

Chipotle Is Gifting Fans Free Food This December

Chipotle announces Unwrap Extra series with BOGO offers every Saturday in December from 4pm to close, plus rewards drops for loyalty members.

Published: December 03, 2025 – Full Story Here

Health Scores: Williamson County for Dec. 3, 2025

Full inspection results for November 26 to December 3 covering restaurants, pools, and tattoo studios with scores ranging from 83 to 100.

Published: December 03, 2025 – Full Story Here

Crumbl is Celebrating National Cookie Day in 6-7 Style

Crumbl offers free seventh dessert with any six-pack purchase on December 4, bringing viral 6-7 trend to life at participating locations.

Published: December 02, 2025 – Full Story Here

Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Happy Meal

McDonald’s partners with Disneyland Resort offering Happy Meals with two Disney character toys featuring 70 collectibles honoring anniversary celebrations.

Published: December 02, 2025 – Full Story Here

Burger King Introduces All-New SpongeBob Movie Menu

Burger King launches SpongeBob menu featuring Krabby Whopper, Cheesy Bacon Tots, Star-berry Shortcake Pie, and Pirate’s Frozen Pineapple Float.

Published: December 02, 2025 – Full Story Here

Papa Johns Delivers Better for Just $9.99

Papa Johns offers create-your-own pizza deal starting Cyber Monday with choice of size, crust, and up to seven toppings for $9.99.

Published: December 02, 2025 – Full Story Here

Papa Murphy’s Launches Papa’s Picks

Papa Murphy’s introduces Papa’s Picks starting at $9.99 featuring 4-Cheese and Double Shredded Pepperoni pizzas on Thin or Original Crust.

Published: December 02, 2025 – Full Story Here

Sub Club Is Back and Better Than Ever at Subway

Subway revives Sub Club loyalty program after 20 years offering every fourth footlong free with MVP Rewards members automatically enrolled December 1.

Published: December 01, 2025 – Full Story Here

Chipotle to Open First Nolensville Location This Week

Chipotle opens December 4 at 7350 Nolensville Road featuring new Carne Asada protein, Red Chimichurri sauce, and Build-Your-Own Chipotle option.

Published: December 01, 2025 – Full Story Here

Holiday Entertaining and Gifting with Southern City Flavors

Southern City Flavors offers handcrafted Southern products including jam bundles, BBQ collections, and pecan samplers for holiday entertaining and gifting.

Published: December 01, 2025 – Full Story Here

Baskin-Robbins Offers 80-Cent Scoops for 80th Anniversary

Baskin-Robbins celebrates 80th birthday December 7 with 80-cent scoops for Rewards members plus Peppermint Flavor of Month and holiday Cappys.

Published: December 01, 2025 – Full Story Here

Meet Cris Crinkle: Your Shake Shack Holiday Deal Hero

Shake Shack introduces Cris Crinkle Cut character offering weekly free burgers with code SHACKCHEER and chance to win year of free fries.

Published: December 01, 2025 – Full Story Here

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through December 6, 2025

Crumbl features Holiday Tree Cake, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookie, Sea Salt Toffee Skillet, and classic Milk Chocolate Chip.

Published: December 01, 2025 – Full Story Here

Team Behind Pinewood Social Launches Coffee Roasting Brand in Franklin

Pinewood Coffee launches in Franklin roasting specialty coffee at Monarch Showroom sourcing from Costa Rica’s Hacienda La Minita estate farms.

Published: December 01, 2025 – Full Story Here

Three Nashville Restaurants Receive Michelin Stars

Michelin Guide’s inaugural American South edition awards stars to Nashville’s Bastion, Locust, and Catbird Seat with eleven others receiving recommendations.

Published: November 29, 2025 – Full Story Here

Aldi Recalls Multiple Holiday Barks

Silvestri Sweets recalls Choceur Pecan Cranberry Cinnamon Holiday Bark for undeclared wheat and Cookie Butter Holiday Bark for undeclared pecans.

Published: November 27, 2025 – Full Story Here

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 26, 2025

Twenty-seven establishments earned perfect 100 scores including Outback Steakhouse, J. Alexander Restaurant, and Nothing Bundt Cakes from November 19-26.

Published: November 27, 2025 – Full Story Here

