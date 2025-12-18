The Latest Eat & Drink News for Dec. 18, 2025

This week’s eat and drink news covers the period of December 12-18, 2025, bringing you the latest updates from Williamson Source. From new menu items and holiday promotions to health inspection scores and restaurant openings, here’s everything you need to know about Middle Tennessee’s food scene this week.

Whataburger Brings Back Monterey Melt and Chicken Fajita Taco for Limited Time

Whataburger returns two fan-favorite items starting December 30, along with introducing a new Big Ranch Wrap for $3.

Published: December 18, 2025

Health Scores: Williamson County for December 17, 2025

Latest health inspection scores for Williamson County restaurants from December 10-17, 2025, with 19 establishments reviewed.

Published: December 17, 2025

Chipotle Announces New Travel Capsule ‘The To Go Collection’

Chipotle partners with BÉIS for an 11-piece travel collection designed to transport your favorite meals anywhere, launching December 8.

Published: December 17, 2025

A Holiday Treat for Titans Fans: Free Wings at Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings offers Tennessee Titans fans six free wings with any $10 purchase through December 22, 2025.

Published: December 17, 2025

Shake Shack Officially Adds Onion Rings to Permanent Menu

The popular limited-time beer-battered onion rings made with Spanish onions are now a permanent menu fixture nationwide.

Published: December 16, 2025

Whataburger Launches 12 Days of Whatacheer Holiday Promotion

Whataburger Rewards members get exclusive daily deals from December 12-23, 2024, including free items and special discounts.

Published: December 16, 2025

White Castle Recalls Frozen Original Sliders Due to Undeclared Ingredients

1,021 cases of 4-count Original Sliders recalled due to potential milk and soy allergens from mislabeled Jalapeño Cheese Sliders.

Published: December 15, 2025

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through December 20, 2025

This week’s Crumbl lineup features The Cookie That Stole Christmas, Holiday Red Velvet Sandwich, and Candy Cane Brownie Cookie.

Published: December 15, 2025

7-Eleven Turns Holiday Cheer Into Festive Gear With New Seasonal Merch Collection

7-Eleven launches holiday merchandise collection including sherpa sweatshirts, striped socks, and seasonal Slurpee drink wraps.

Published: December 13, 2025

List of Food Vendors for 2025 Dickens of a Christmas

Over 25 food vendors including Cousins Maine Lobster, Five Dog Pizza, and Faith’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream at December 13 event.

Published: December 13, 2025

5 Things to Know About In-N-Out Burger

Essential information about the California-based burger chain that opened its first Tennessee locations this week.

Published: December 13, 2025

Ben & Jerry’s Launches New Ice Cream Bars

Five new ice cream bar flavors launching January 2026, including Cookie Dough, PB Pretzel, and Caramel Blondie varieties.

Published: December 12, 2025

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches the 12 Days of Pitmas

Dickey’s offers daily giveaways from December 13-24 with over 60 chances to win free food and BBQ prizes via Instagram.

Published: December 12, 2025

Taco Bell Brings Back Cheesy Dipping Burritos

Popular Cheesy Dipping Burritos return December 18 with new Creamy Garlic Sauce option alongside Steak Garlic Nacho Fries.

Published: December 12, 2025

Moe’s Southwest Grill Celebrates 25th Anniversary with OG Menu at 2000s Prices

Moe’s offers original menu items at $5.99 each from December 9-14, 2025, celebrating 25 years with throwback names and pricing.

Published: December 12, 2025

7-Eleven Unwraps Holiday Food and Drink Deals

7-Eleven announces Christmas and New Year’s promotions including BOGO chicken deals, $5 pizzas, and special delivery app codes.

Published: December 12, 2025

Take a Look at In-N-Out Burger in Antioch

Inside look at the new In-N-Out Burger location at 4242 Century Farms Terrace in Antioch with photos from opening day.

Published: December 11, 2025

The Hermitage Hotel Unveils Holiday Festivities From Breakfast with Santa to Christmas Day Buffet

The Hermitage Hotel offers Breakfast with Santa on December 24 and Christmas Day Grand Buffet with seasonal programming through December.

Published: December 11, 2025

Dunkin’ Unveils New Holiday MUNCHKINS

Dunkin’ introduces Salted Dark Chocolate Sprinkle and Holiday Sprinkle MUNCHKINS starting December 3, 2025.

Published: December 11, 2025

