The Latest Eat & Drink News for Dec. 10, 2025

Krispy Kreme Day of the Dozens Returns on December 12

Get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with purchase on Friday. Deal available in-shop, drive-thru, and online.

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 10, 2025

El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant scored 89, Troubadour Speakeasy Kitchen 91, Twin Peaks 94, and Canos Fresh Mexican Grill 94.

Health Scores: Williamson County for Dec. 10, 2025

Complete health inspection results from December 3-10 covering 52 establishments with scores ranging from 89 to 100 across the county.

Domino’s Celebrates 65th Birthday with Free Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes

Free Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes with any $10+ online order through December 22. Use promo code HAPPYBDAY to claim offer.

In-N-Out Burger Opens in Antioch and Lebanon

California burger chain opens first Tennessee locations December 10 in Antioch and Lebanon, with Murfreesboro opening December 12.

Franklin Holiday Spirits Festival Returns December 12 at The Factory

Sample 12 cocktails, photos with Santa, appetizers by Husk, and holiday entertainment. Tickets required for 21+ event at Factory.

Dairy Queen Launches $7 Crispy Onion Cheeseburger Meal Deal

New limited-time meal includes burger with crispy onion strings, fries, 21-oz drink, and small sundae for $7 at participating locations.

Five Guys Brings Back Candy Cane Crunch Milkshake for Holiday Season

Seasonal mix-in features real candy cane pieces available through January 5, 2026. Order in-store, online, or via Five Guys app.

In-N-Out Burger Opens First Middle Tennessee Locations This Week

Three locations opening in Lebanon, Antioch, and Murfreesboro with $17.50 starting wage and fresh, never-frozen patties made daily.

Pelato to Bring Old-School Italian Cuisine to Franklin

Brooklyn Italian restaurant from Chef Anthony Scotto expands to Franklin with early 2026 opening at 1914 Galleria Boulevard location.

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through December 13, 2025

New Cookies & Cream Cocoa Mousse Cup debuts alongside Turtle Cheesecake, Holiday M&M’s Cookie, and four other rotating flavors.

SONIC Introduces New Cold Coffee Lineup

Testing four new cold coffee drinks in select markets including Iced Coffee, Cold Foam varieties, Latte, and Coffee Chiller starting $2.49.

Pizza Hut Introduces New Limited-Edition Tipsy Elves Triple Treat Box Onesie

$89.95 onesie collaboration available online while supplies last, plus Triple Treat Box returns with two pizzas, breadsticks, and dessert.

Get Ready for Krystalmas 2025

Month-long celebration features daily deals like $1 Krystals on Mondays and Coca-Cola sweepstakes with NASCAR and Xbox prizes through December 25.

Noodles & Company Launches SNICKERS Holiday Dessert

Limited-time Holiday Crispy made with SNICKERS features caramel and peanut-filled candy bar combined with chewy rice crispy for $3.50.

Jason’s Deli Serves Up 12 Days of Deli-cious for the Holidays

December 12-23 promotion includes daily specials, bonus points, and new Flavor Passport offering monthly complimentary items throughout 2026.

M.L.Rose Releases Podcast Series on History of Nashville Craft Beer

Seven-episode Mashville documentary explores Nashville craft beer history from 1800s through Prohibition, floods, and growth featuring local brewers.

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 3, 2025

Twelve establishments earned perfect 100 health scores including Mere Bulle’s Brentwood Lounge, Vanderbilt Legends Club, and Taqueria La Casita.

Chipotle Is Gifting Fans Free Food This December

Unwrap Extra series offers BOGO deals every Saturday in December from 4pm to close plus exclusive rewards drops for loyalty members.

Health Scores: Williamson County for Dec. 3, 2025

Full inspection results November 26 to December 3 with 52 restaurants, pools, and tattoo studios scoring between 83 and 100.

Cheesecake Factory Brings Back Peppermint Dessert and Gift Card Offer

Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake returns plus $15 bonus card with every $50 gift card purchase through December 31.

