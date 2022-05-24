The King of Rock and Roll Headlines This Summer’s Blockbuster Movies

From our partners at CloudNineMagazine.com

The 2022 summer movie lineup will be one of the most anticipated film release calendars to return to somewhat normalcy after the Covid pandemic. While many movies last year premiered directly to streaming platforms, this year there will be several movies with theatrical debuts. These are some of the most anticipated movies that will be hitting the big screen during the summer of 2022.

Elvis, Release Date June 24

Directed by Baz Luhrmann (who also famously directed 1996’s adaption of Romeo + Juliet as well as 2013’s The Great Gatsby) Elvis is expected to be the breakout movie of Summer 2022. Baz Luhrmann began talks with Warner Bros. Pictures about directing a movie about the life of Elvis back in 2014. Production finally began in 2019 in Luhrmann’s native country of Australia; however, production was delayed multiple times due to the Covid Pandemic. The official release date was announced as June 24, 2022, in November of 2021. Starring, Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, this film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley(Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story dives into the complex dynamic of Presley and Parker that spanned over 20 years. Discover the details of Elvis Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Anticipated Remakes

May 13, Firestarter – This upcoming American science fiction horror film is a remake of the original 1984’s Firestarter, a horror novel by Stephen King. Featuring a young Drew Barrymore, it is based around a father who must protect his daughter after she develops pyrokinesis, a purported psychic ability to create fire with only your mind, and is hunted by a secret government agency that intends to capture and control her.

May 27, Top Gun: Maverick – The sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer will reprise their roles from the first film. After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Maverick will be forced to confront his past while training a new squad of graduates for a dangerous mission.

For the Family

May 20, DC League of Super-Pets – Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends fighting crime together. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

May 20, Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers – Chip and Dale are living in modern-day Los Angeles. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. They must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life

June 10, Jurassic World Dominion – Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine whether human beings are to remain the principal predators on a planet they now share with history’s most frightening creatures.

Girls’ Night

May 20, Downton Abbey: A New Era – A follow-up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family and Downton staff receive a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain.

July 15, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – In 1950s London, a widowed cleaning lady falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, deciding she must have one of her own. After working to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris that will change not only her own outlook — but the very future of the House of Dior.

Action Movies

July 8, Thor: Love and Thunder – Full of emotion, love and action, this sequel will introduce Jane Foster, the Mighty Thor goddess of thunder.

July 15, Bullet Train – Five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are not unrelated to each other.