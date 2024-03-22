The Joseph Hotel to Open Italian-Inspired Espresso Bar and Cafe

Café Yolan, a captivating culinary oasis nestled within the esteemed ambiance of The Joseph Hotel, is launching this April.

Inspired by The Joseph’s family heritage, an Italian espresso bar with house-made pastries creates a buzz of activity each morning, as the bright and airy cafe welcomes guests to fuel their day with classic morning favorites and signature weekend brunch dishes, such as:

Challah French Toast with bacon caramel and lemon-mascarpone crème

Grain Bowl with poached egg, quinoa, sofrito, roasted seasonal vegetables, and cilantro crema

Weekday lunch features vibrant salads, fresh seafood, locally loved sandwiches, pizzas, and specialty dishes, celebrating the Mediterranean coastline – from the French Riviera to Southern Italy – all paired with a selection of wine, local brews, and refreshing cocktails. Specialties include:

Mafaldine with pistachio pesto, whipped ricotta, pea shoots, and lemon-breadcrumb gremolata

Yellowfin Tuna with haricot verts, confit tomato, marble potatoes, soft-boiled egg, and niçoise olives

Tarts, cookies, and other seasonal sweets from Executive Pastry Chef Noelle Marchetti will be available at the espresso bar

The new project is led by The Joseph’s Executive Chef Jeff Axline, Executive Pastry Chef Noelle Marchetti, and Food & Beverage Partners Tony and Cathy Mantuano. In addition to the offerings, Café Yolan will also feature an à la carte menu, inviting guests to explore and savor the diverse creations crafted by our culinary team. The Joseph Hotel is located at 401 Korean Veterans Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203.