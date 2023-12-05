The Jones Company Announces A New Community In Fairview

The Jones Company, a Nashville-based homebuilder, has announced a new Williamson County community, Aden Woods at Castleberry Farms. This neighborhood contains 68 home sites, and The Jones Company is excited to offer their most popular collections – the Charter and Heritage Collections.

Aden Woods at Castleberry Farms is a unique update to The Jones Company. In addition to their Heritage Series, the brand-new Charter Collection of homes showcases crafted floorplans tailored to modern family living featuring large homesites, side-entry 3-car garages, expansive open kitchen layouts and luxurious bathrooms. Another unique offering available at Aden Woods, are their Dual Owner’s Suite floor plans.

“Our wonderful new homes in Castleberry Farms offer the perfect haven for any family. Aden Woods is at the heart of a booming new neighborhood, creating not just homes, but a vibrant lifestyle for our residents,” said Perry Pratt, Vice President of Operations of The Jones Company.

Nestled in Fairview, Aden Woods at Castleberry Farms falls within the zoning of Fairview Elementary, Middle, and High Schools. Positioned directly across from the gorgeous Bowie Nature Park, this community offers effortless access to the great outdoors, featuring an array of trails and recreational spaces. Its close proximity to Nashville ensures convenient and swift access to shopping, dining, and more, all while allowing residents to bask in the serene ambiance of their home.

Sales for homes are set to start in December, followed by the anticipated kickoff of construction. For exclusive updates on construction progress, sales information, release dates, and more, call 615-405-6425 or visit livejones.com to join the VIP waitlist.