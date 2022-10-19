The Jennings Circle to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Month Fashion Show  

The Jennings Circle, the women’s initiative of the Williamson Medical Center Foundation, is hosting a fashion show and discussion on breast health on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 , 11 a.m.

WHERE: Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road , Brentwood

WHAT: In observance of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Shelby Caldwell, breast health navigator from the Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, will be discussing breast health with attendees.

Effortless Style will host the fashion show, featuring models that include community business members of Williamson, Inc., hospital staff, and breast cancer survivors from the One Brentwood YMCA’s After Breast Cancer Program (ABC). The models will be wearing clothes from Dillard’s at the Cool Springs Galleria Mall. All money raised will support the Williamson Medical Center Foundation’s capital campaign’s efforts to raise money for the hospital expansion project.

Attendees do not need to be a member of The Jennings Circle; the event is open to the public. Tickets are $25 and include lunch by Soy Bistro. To purchase a ticket visit www.williamsonmedicalcenter.org/jennings-circle/

ABOUT THE JENNINGS CIRCLE

The Jennings Circle is a women’s initiative spearheaded by Jodi Rall, WMC Foundation board member, in honor of her late mother, Ellen Jennings Altsman. The Jennings Circle goal is to help women embrace their own health through education and empower them to help their families live healthier lives. The group, modeled after other successful giving circles across the nation, supports the mission of Williamson Medical Center to meet the healthcare needs of the community through the Williamson Medical Center Foundation. Membership is $50, and there are no volunteer requirements.