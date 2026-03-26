The James Hunter Six Announces Show at Franklin Theatre

The James Hunter Six announced that the band will return to the U.S. for the first time since 2024 with a summer tour that begins July 1 in Denver and will take them to the Franklin Theatre on July 8th. The band will be celebrating the release of their critically acclaimed new album Off The Fence (Easy Eye Sound), which has garnered praise from Relix, MOJO, No Depression, PopMatters, AllMusic, WBGO, and many more.

On the tour, Hunter shares: “It’s been a bit of a wait this time around, but the U.S. Embassy finally granted me the official ‘Oh Go On Then If You Must’ certificate and we’re all set. We’ve had fun knocking these tunes together (one of them is quite good) and we’re looking forward to inflicting them on you at the earliest opportunity. See you soon!”

Dubbed “The United Kingdom’s Greatest Soul Singer” by MOJO, the British singer, songwriter and GRAMMY-nominated James Hunter has been a legendary fixture in the scene for over three decades. His eleventh studio album delivers another dose of timeless rhythm & soul and marks 40 years since his recording debut. Featuring twelve self-penned gems, each song is delivered with Hunter’s customary blend of smooth vocal control coupled with heart-worn grit and wit.

Find tickets here.

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