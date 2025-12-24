The Jack Wharff Band to Make Their Opry Debut

The Jack Wharff Band received a surprise of a lifetime when Grand Ole Opry member and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor broke the news that the rising Country/Americana four-piece received an invitation to make their Opry debut on February 10.

“Still pinching ourselves over this moment. We’re so honored to be invited by Ketch Secor from Old Crow Medicine Show to make our Grand Ole Opry debut next year,” the band shared in an Instagram post today. “We can’t believe we get to step foot in that legendary circle, this is such a dream come true for us.”

The news arrives as the band winds down on a breakout year that featured the release of their debut EP Richmond’s Most Wanted and experiencing a taste of viral success with their fan-favorite track “Washed.” Recently named No. 5 on Holler’s list of “20 Best New Country and Americana Artists for 2026,” The Jack Wharff Band also just landed their track “No Way Out” in this week’s episode of the critically acclaimed Paramount+ series “Landman,” created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Draped in bluesy, dark instrumentation and anchored by Jack Wharff’s signature raspy vocals, the song is a down-on-your-luck tale about being forced to play the hand you were dealt when the cards are stacked against you. Written by singer/frontman Jack Wharff alongside Wes Critt, David “Messy” Mescon and Mikey Reaves, “No Way Out” is a compelling song for the gritty underdogs who take pride in pulling themselves up by their bootstraps and moving forward despite their circumstances.

