By Kacy Hagerty

If you love Christmas, we’ve got some news that just might make you smile.

“The Incredible Christmas Place” broke ground on a second location in Mt. Juliet Tuesday, September 24th. If you haven’t been to their original location in Pigeon Forge, it is a Christmas dream come true! After all, besides the North Pole, where else can you celebrate Christmas year-round?!

Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty welcomed the store at the groundbreaking and shared the excitement so many of us are feeling, “If you’re not familiar with The Incredible Christmas Place in Pigeon Forge. Let me tell ya, Disneyworld says they’re the happiest place on earth. I believe they’re trumped by The Incredible Place which is the happiest place on earth.”

The new location at 2250 North Mt. Juliet Road is expected to open in July 2020 and will consist of 12,000 square feet of retail space where locals and visitors can experience Christmas and purchase holiday decor all year long.

So unless you’re the Grinch or Ebenezer Scrooge, we can pretty much guarantee you’re going to love The Incredible Christmas Place as much as we do! The countdown is on to Mt. Juliet’s neverending Christmas!