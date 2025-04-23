The Importance of Colon Cancer Screenings and the Rise in Colon Cancer Among Younger Adults

By Jagdish S. Nachnani, MD, MBA

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a serious disease that affects the colon or rectum. It causes

more than 50,000 deaths in the United States each year, and it is the second most common cause of cancer-related death when combining numbers for both men and women. The good news is that it can often be prevented or caught early through regular screenings. In recent years, there has been a concerning rise in colon cancer cases among younger adults, making awareness and early detection even more crucial.

Screenings for colon cancer are essential because they can detect the disease before symptoms appear. This is important because colon cancer often starts as small growths called polyps in the colon or rectum. These polyps can be removed before they turn into cancer, preventing the disease altogether. Even if cancer has

already developed, screenings can catch it early when treatment is most effective

There are several types of screenings available for colon cancer:

● Colonoscopy: This is the most comprehensive test. A doctor uses a long, flexible tube with a camera to look inside the colon and rectum. If polyps are found, they can be removed during the procedure.

● Stool Tests: These tests check for blood or abnormal DNA in the stool. They are less invasive and can be done at home. If the results are abnormal, a colonoscopy is usually needed.

● Flexible Sigmoidoscopy: This is similar to a colonoscopy but only examines the lower part of the colon.

● CT Colonography: Also known as a virtual colonoscopy, this test uses CT scans to create images of the colon and rectum.

The general recommendation is for adults to start getting screened for colon cancer at age 45. However, if you have risk factors such as a family history of colon cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, or certain genetic syndromes, you may need to start earlier and get screened more frequently. It’s important to talk to your doctor about the best screening plan for you.

While colon cancer has traditionally been more common in older adults, there has been a noticeable increase in cases among younger adults under the age of 50. This trend is alarming because younger people are less likely to be screened regularly, leading to later diagnoses and more advanced stages of cancer.

Researchers are still trying to understand why colon cancer rates are rising among younger adults. Some possible factors include:

● Diet and Lifestyle: Poor diet, lack of physical activity, and obesity are known risk factors for colon cancer. The modern lifestyle, which often includes processed foods and sedentary habits, may be contributing to the increase.

● Gut Health: Changes in gut bacteria and inflammation in the digestive tract are being studied as potential contributors to early-onset colon cancer.

● Environmental Factors: Exposure to certain chemicals and pollutants might play a role, although more research is needed to confirm this.

Given the rise in colon cancer among younger adults, it’s crucial to raise awareness about the importance of having screenings and making healthy lifestyle choices. Here are some steps you can take to reduce your risk:

● Get Screened: Don’t wait until you’re older. If you’re in your 20s, 30s, or 40s and have risk factors, talk to your doctor about getting screened.

● Eat a Healthy Diet: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. Avoid processed foods and excessive red meat.

● Stay Active: Regular physical activity can help maintain a healthy weight and reduce your risk of colon cancer.

● Know Your Family History: If colon cancer runs in your family, you might need to start screenings earlier and be more vigilant about your health.

Colon cancer screenings are a powerful tool in preventing and detecting cancer early. With the rise in colon cancer among younger adults, it’s more important than ever to be proactive about your health. By getting screened, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and staying informed, you can significantly reduce your risk and catch any potential issues early.

Remember, early detection saves lives. Talk to your doctor about the best screening options for you, and encourage your loved ones to do the same. Together, we can fight colon cancer and protect our health.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email