The Hockey Lab Offering Public Ice Skating for a Limited Time

The Hockey Lab is open for public ice skating for a limited time.

Located at 547 Mount Hope Street in Franklin, next to Head Springs Depot, The Hockey Lab is hosting a “Winter Wonderland,” offering public skating for the first time.

Public skating is offered on Sundays from 2pm – 4pm, now through January 31.

The cost to skate is $15 per person with a max of 20 skaters. Registration to skate is recommended or you can pay at the door. You can bring your own skates or rent skates on site.

About The Hockey Lab

The Lab started six years ago in Franklin. They are a training facility for players from the NHL, AHL, KHL, Nashville Youth Hockey, Nashville travel and elite hockey, Learn to Skate and they also offer in-house programs including girls, mites and termites. For the latest information, visit their Facebook page.