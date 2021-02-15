The History of Presidents’ Day

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Happy Presidents’ Day! The history of Presidents’ Day is a bit complicated. Although the federal holiday celebrates all the U.S. presidents, it was originally a celebration of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, whose birthdays are in February (Feb 22nd and Feb 12th, respectively).

Britannica.com tells us that the origins of President’s Day occurred sometime in the 1880s when Washington’s birthday was first celebrated as a holiday. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved a number of federal holidays to Mondays. This allowed workers to have long weekends. Until 1968, Washington’s Birthday had always been celebrated on February 22.

During debate on the bill, it was proposed that Washington’s Birthday be renamed Presidents’ Day to honor the birthdays of both Washington (February 22) and Lincoln (February 12). Although Lincoln’s birthday was celebrated in many states, it was never an official federal holiday. Following much discussion, Congress rejected the name change. After the bill went into effect in 1971, however, Presidents’ Day became the commonly accepted name, due in part to retailers’ use of that name to promote sales and the holiday’s proximity to Lincoln’s birthday. Presidents’ Day is usually marked by public ceremonies in Washington, D.C., and throughout the country.

Previous articlePhoto of the Day: February 15, 2021
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here