Downtown Franklin is well known for its long-standing traditions, including the White Building’s famous NOEL sign.

Believe it or not, the NOEL sign originally had nothing to do with Christmas, rather it was the name of a Nashville hotel.

The historic White Building, built in 1923 at the Five Points intersection, has been home to the NOEL sign since the late 1980s. But to look further into the sign’s history, Karen Cochran, owner of the White Building shared the story of the Noel family and how her sign became placed atop her establishment.

The NOEL sign was originally placed on top of the Noel Hotel in Nashville, at 200 Fourth Avenue North. The hotel was the tallest building in the city back in the 1930s when it was built. With its green neon lights, the sign could be seen from the Cumberland River. Business partners and brothers Oscar and John Noel opened their hotel on January 6, 1930.

Marr, Holman Architects, designed the hotel and it was host to celebrity residents including Eleanor Roosevelt, Babe Ruth and Roy Rogers.

The Noel Hotel closed its doors in September 1972 when bought out by Hamilton Bank.

Cochran’s ties to the NOEL sign come from her former husband John Noel III, the grandson of John Noel Sr. When she learned that the hotel business had run its course, Cochran and Noel decided to take the sign back to their home.

For years after, the couple would set up the massive sign at the corner of Franklin Road and Elysian Fields for passerby’s to see while driving each year for Christmastime.

Then one day, Cochran thought, “Why not put it on top of the White Building at Five Points?”