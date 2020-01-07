Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 with free admission. The Hermitage is located at 4850 Rachels Lane, Nashville.

The event pays tribute to the American victory during the War of 1812, also known as the battle that catapulted General Andrew Jackson to national fame.

“The Battle of New Orleans Commemoration is always a special day at The Hermitage,” said Howard J. Kittell, President and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation. “It’s great to be able to dedicate an entire day to reflect on and honor General Andrew Jackson’s leadership in a hard-fought battle.”

The Battle of New Orleans Commemoration features guest speaker Jason Wiese, chief curator at The Historic New Orleans Collection. His subject specialties include the cartohistory of Louisiana, as well as the maritime and military history of the Gulf South, especially the Battle of New Orleans. Wiese has curated several exhibitions, including “The Terrible & the Brave: The Battles for New Orleans, 1814-15,” “Tierras Realengas: Land Grants in Spanish Colonial Louisiana” and “Andrew Jackson: Hero of New Orleans.” He also served as lead editor for an historical atlas titled Charting Louisiana: Five Hundred Years of Maps. Wiese’s publications have received various accolades, including the Humanities Book of the Year Award, the Louisiana Literary Award and the Best Book on the Gulf South Award. Wiese’s presentation will take place at 11 a.m.

Additional programs for the day include:

Wreath-laying ceremony at Jacksons’ tomb presented by the Tennessee National Guard from 11 a.m.-Noon.

Behind the Battle: Gallery Talk with Jason Wiese from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Family activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Soldier’s Life from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Duel—Art of the Southern Gentleman, every hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families can also visit The Hermitage’s Education Center for crafts and games appropriate for guests of all ages.

Guests unable to attend the Battle of New Orleans can take advantage of the Hermitage’s 2 for $20 ticket deal throughout the month of January.

For more information about the Battle of New Orleans, visit thehermitage.com or follow Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage on Facebook, Instagram (@7thpresident) and Twitter (@7thpresident).

ABOUT ANDREW JACKSON’S HERMITAGE

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well-preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, The Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. Today, The Hermitage is a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with more than 20 historic buildings, including Jackson’s mansion and tomb, restored slave cabins, a church and gardens. In recent years, new interpretive initiatives and educational programs such as the history of slavery have enhanced the experience of more than 230,000 annual visitors. For more information, visit www.thehermitage.com