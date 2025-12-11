The Hermitage Hotel Unveils Holiday Festivities From Breakfast with Santa to Christmas Day Buffet

The Hermitage Hotel is where the storied landmark transforms each December with a 15-foot Christmas tree in the Grand Lobby, magnolia-wrapped banisters, glowing wreaths, and timeless décor that reflects the warmth of the season.

With festive programming for families, locals, and travelers alike, The Hermitage Hotel offers a mix of culinary experiences, cherished traditions, and beautifully curated moments. From Breakfast with Santa and the Christmas Day Grand Buffet to the festive edition of 1910 Hour, these offerings create a memorable way to celebrate the holidays in the heart of Music City.

Breakfast with Santa, December 24th, 9:00 – 11:00am

Located in the Grand Ballroom

$70+ per adult and $55+ for children under 12, link to book: here

North Pole inspired breakfast buffet with pastries, Sugar Plum French Toast, hot chocolate, and more

Festive photo opportunities & story time with Santa

A special token for children to redeem a gift from both Santa and The Hermitage Hotel

Christmas Day Grand Buffet, December 25th, 10:30am

Located in the lobby

$105+ per adult and $55+ per child 5-12, link to book: here

Highlights include:

Seafood towers, Cornish hen, Ahi Tuna & King Salmon Poke Bowls, and more

Decadent desserts including miniature French pastries, tarts, brownies and cookies

1910 Hour (Festive Edition) Daily from 4:00 to 6:00pm and 9:00 to 11:00pm

The hotel’s signature evening ritual, inspired by its founding year, offering elevated small bites and handcrafted cocktails

Highlights include:

Champagne Piaff with Osetra Caviar & smoked potato crisps

Cranberry Sage Cosmopolitan with herbed fries

Blood Orange Bellini with pomegranate sorbet

Nutcracker Tea

Through December 28

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2:00 PM

Enjoy a delightfully Southern afternoon tea, including a glass of bubbles and complimentary valet parking. Special Holiday Events: Nutcracker Tea begins the Friday after Thanksgiving and continues through December. Holiday Grand Buffets on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, Easter & Mother’s Day.

The Hermitage Hotel is located at 231 6th Ave N, Nashville.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email