The Henry, Called ‘the Greatest Neighborhood Restaurant’, to Open in Nashville

Sam Fox’s highly acclaimed ‘greatest neighborhood restaurant,’ The Henry, will soon expand to Nashville. The newest two-story location is slated to open in 2024 at 12 South Collection, Nashville’s new premiere mixed-use project in the heart of the historic 12 South neighborhood. With successful sister restaurants like Blanco Cocina + Cantina, margarita bar Pushing Daisies, Doughbird, and Fox’s renowned venue, The Twelve Thirty Club, Fox Restaurant Concepts looks forward to continued growth in Nashville.

“Nashville has been going through amazing growth, and because of the response from our guests at The Twelve Thirty Club, Blanco, Doughbird, and Pushing Daisies, we are looking forward to bringing The Henry to the city,” said Fox. “The Henry is a go-to restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; we hope our guests love it as much as we do.”

As you enter the double doors, you’re greeted by an inviting arrival bar on the first level – a spot that will serve as a beacon to the neighborhood. For most of the day, the exquisite beverage menu boasts craft cocktails, local beers, and curated wine. Journey up the stairs to soak in an elevated dining room, notes of rich wood and burgundy, an open-concept glass kitchen, a spacious rooftop patio, and an indoor and outdoor bar.

On the menu at The Henry, guests can expect fan favorites like the Spicy Tuna & Crispy Rice with Fresno chile and tamari, Short Rib Potstickers, Seared Ahi Tuna with spicy coconut lemongrass broth, and Korean Skirt Steak with spicy double egg fried rice alongside new menu additions that will be created for the new location.

Unique to Nashville, neighbors and visitors can enjoy everything from early-morning coffee to late-night cocktails overlooking the hustle and bustle of the 12 South neighborhood. The Henry will be located at 2803 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN, just outside Downtown Nashville. This will be the sixth location, joining existing Arizona, Texas, California, and Florida cities.

For more information, please visit TheHenryRestaurant.com.