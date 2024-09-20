The Henry Announces Opening Date in Nashville’s 12South Neighborhood

Sam Fox, eleven-time James Beard-nominated restauranteur and founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, is opening the doors of the much-anticipated restaurant and bar, The Henry, on September 25 within the 12 South Collection, Nashville’s new premiere mixed-use project in the heart of the historic 12South neighborhood. The Henry, known for its globally inspired new American cuisine and daily bustling breakfast, will provide a vibing, everyday dining experience with a mouthwatering menu including everything from coffee to cocktails for locals and visitors alike.

“We’re excited to bring The Henry to one of Nashville’s most vibrant and well-loved neighborhoods,” said Sam Fox, Founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts. “The Henry is a place for everyone—whether you’re here for a business lunch, brunch with friends, or a date night. We’re looking forward to welcoming our guests into this great space where genuine hospitality, excellent food, and crafted coffee and cocktails are ready to be served.”

The Henry Nashville offers an exquisite breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu curated by Executive Chef Helen Mora. Popular dinner dishes include Sea Scallops with parsnip crème fraîche, roasted squash, and pine nut gremolata; Korean USDA Prime Skirt Steak with double egg fried rice, snap peas, pickled shiitakes, and ginger; and the Harvest Bowl with melted sweet potato, ancient grains, grilled portobello mushroom, caramelized cauliflower, avocado, marcona almond pesto, and cashew harissa. The lunch menu is every bit as delectable with offerings that include the Truffled Brie Toast with cranberry preserve, black truffle, and honeycomb; the Roasted Turkey French Dip with horseradish aioli and Havarti on a garlic parmesan roll; and the Seared Tuna Chop Salad with sesame ginger vinaigrette dressing. Exclusive to The Henry Nashville is the all-day sushi menu, featuring Spicy Tuna and Crispy Rice, Rainbow Roll, and Pressed Yellowtail.

The Henry’s wide cocktail, wine, and spirits menu will leave guests wanting to order a few additional rounds. In addition to classic cocktails, such as a Negroni, Paloma, and The Greatest Neighborhood Margarita, The Henry offers expertly made signature drinks, including the Amalfi Spritz with Tito’s vodka, strawberry jacked amaro, Italian elderflower and sparkling prosecco; the Thai Grapefruit Smash with Belvedere vodka, Thai basil, and grapefruit; and the Smoked Pineapple Margarita.

Anyone looking to celebrate the weekend, meet up with an old friend, throw an incredible birthday brunch party, or just experience something unlike anything else, The Henry is the place to brunch – always. Known for its famous brunch at every location, The Henry will also offer an elevated weekend experience, including mouthwatering staples such as the Huevos Rancheros Enchiladas, Cinnamon Swirl French Toast and classic Eggs Benedict, alongside the perfect brunch cocktails (of course) like Signature Spritzes, Mimosas, and Espresso Martinis.

Located on the first and second levels of 12 South Collection at 2803 12th Avenue South, no detail was spared by Nelson Partners and Testani Design Group in the design of the two-story 7,475 square feet of indoor and outdoor seating. Through the burgundy storefront, guests are welcomed into the first-floor coffee counter and bourbon bar, boasting modern sophistication with rich textures and upscale yet approachable vibe. Upstairs, the full-service restaurant and outdoor patio welcomes guests with a sense of warmth and community with an elevated dining atmosphere.

It is intended to be a beautiful, lively community go-to that will leave guests wanting to come back time and time again. The main dining room is filled with warm wood complemented by leather banquettes and lounge areas. A 68-seat bar, both inside and outside, creates a welcoming and irresistible atmosphere focused on comfort, encouraging guests to sit for a cocktail or stay for a sophisticated yet approachable meal. Guests will be in awe of the well-rounded experience – in hospitality, dining, and design, that draws them into The Henry.

The Henry will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Weekend brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Henry is at 2803 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204. For more information, please visit https://www.thehenryrestaurant.com/locations/nashville/.

