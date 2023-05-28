The Harpeth Hotel Recognized by Travel + Leisure as One of the World’s Best Hotels

The Harpeth Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton™ managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, continued to raise the bar for excellence in luxury hospitality with recognition in two of the industry’s most prominent awards, the Connie Award by Hilton and Travel + Leisure’s 500.

“We are honored to be recognized by these distinguished industry accolades and further cement The Harpeth’s position as a global leader in luxury hospitality,” said Justin Foster, general manager at The Harpeth. “This is a true testament to the dedicated work that our team puts in to providing an elevated experience and genuine, heart-felt service for all our guests. We look forward to spreading the light and warmth of hospitality and growing our reputation on the international stage for excellence in luxury travel.”

The Connie Award, named after Hilton founder Conrad Hilton, is the highest award granted by Hilton Worldwide and showcases the best of the best for each brand within the Hilton portfolio. It is given to the top ranked Hilton in the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific regions falling within one of two categories: hotels with 500 guestrooms or more and hotels with 500 guestrooms or less. The winner of the award is selected based on a combined ranking of two components, including overall experience and quality assurance audits measuring cleanliness, hotel condition, compliance with brand standards and property accommodations. This is the first time the award has been given to a Curio Collection by Hilton™ property in Tennessee, and The Harpeth Hotel will proudly display its award statue in its lobby.

Additionally, The Harpeth was recognized in Travel + Leisure’s recently released and highly esteemed T+L 500 listing, which spotlights the top 500 hotels from around the world. The 2023 list is pulled from Travel + Leisure’s 2022 World’s Best Awards survey, an annual readers’ choice-based awards survey in which readers vote for their favorite destinations, city hotels, resorts, and more. The T+L 500 properties are divided into eight geographic regions and designed to serve as a trusted resource for millions of enthusiastic travelers. The 2023 T+L 500 list is featured in the May issue of Travel + Leisure.

“As we continue to expand our portfolio, Valor Hospitality aims to be a critical partner in helping our properties deliver unforgettable stays for every guest,” said Euan McGlashan, global partner and CEO of Valor Hospitality Partners. “We are thrilled to see one of our own, The Harpeth, and its team recognized amongst the best in the world for delivering luxurious experiences and unparalleled services. This recognition contributes to a powerful and affirmative narrative of its unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Located in historic downtown Franklin, The Harpeth Hotel is a 119-room property that features timeless décor with subtle touches of Franklin’s rich history and modern-day comfort. Within the hotel is the upscale, chef-driven restaurant and bar, 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails, and McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions, a European-style coffee bar named after the well-known Middle Tennessee family. The Harpeth is steps away the Franklin Square and Historic Main Street, boutique shops, local restaurants, breweries and wineries and is just 30 minutes south of Nashville.

Learn more about the Harpeth Hotel here.