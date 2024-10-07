The Harpeth Hotel Makes Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards List

The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin has been recognized as a top hotel in the South, according to the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. The Harpeth comes in at #22 on the Top 25 Hotels in the South list. Learn more here.

More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting.

“Being recognized by Condé Nast Traveler is a true honor and an indication of our team’s commitment to guarantee every guest at The Harpeth has the best experience possible,” said Justin Foster, general manager at The Harpeth. “We pride ourselves on service and excellence both on our property and in Franklin as a community, and we are thrilled with the confirmation that our guests from all over the world agree.”

The Harpeth, a Curio Collection by Hilton™ managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, is a 119-room luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of Franklin’s charming historic downtown, just south of Nashville. The hotel features spacious and thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites with timeless décor and subtle touches of Franklin’s rich history throughout. Within the hotel, guests can dine at 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails, the hotel’s upscale, chef-driven restaurant and bar. 1799 plays heavily into Tennessee’s love for whiskey with a dining room designed to resemble the interior of a whiskey barrel, and a whiskey keep housing over 200 varieties of the iconic spirit, including an exclusive whiskey blend created in partnership with local Leiper’s Fork Distillery. The hotel is also home to McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions, a European-style coffee bar named after the well-known McGavock family. From the lobby’s stunning chevron tiles to the exquisite glass chandeliers in the Riverside Ballroom, each design element was carefully selected to enhance the sophistication of the property.

For more information about The Harpeth, visit www.harpethhotel.com. The Harpeth is located at 130 2nd Ave N, Franklin.

