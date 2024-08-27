The Harpeth Hotel Launches Whiskey Wednesdays on Aug 28

The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin, 130 2nd Avenue N, will launch Whiskey Wednesdays beginning on August 28th.

With its Whiskey Keep boasting over 240 varieties of the spirit, The Harpeth and onsite restaurant 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails provide guests with an intimate look into the best blends. The weekly menu features five unique flights made with whiskeys from the 1799 whiskey keep that will be available with special pricing all day on Wednesday.

Additionally, the property will feature their Barrel Aged Old Fashioned, made with the Leiper’s Fork Harpeth Blend Whiskey (only available on Harpeth property). The spirit is aged in a barrel within The Keep which guests can see as they walk by.

Chef Thomas and the culinary team have put together a special food menu that puts whiskey at the forefront with Bourbon-Aged Beef – the dish that crowned them the winners of the 2024 Southern Food & Whiskey Experience. Chef Thomas ages both the Rib Eyes and the NY Strip Steaks in Buffalo Trace Whiskey, which imparts several new layers of flavor into the beef.

See this week’s menu below.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email