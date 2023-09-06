The Harpeth Conservancy’s 20th Annual River Swing Takes Place September 16

The Harpeth Conservancy’s 20th Annual River Swing presented by FarmVet will be Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 6 pm-11:45 pm at River Circle Farm (1041 Sneed Rd W, Franklin, TN 37069).

This is the 20th year for the fundraiser to support the Harpeth Conservancy’s vision of clean water and healthy ecosystems for the rivers of Tennessee.

The goal for 2023 is $500,000. The event has raised more than $2 million since inception.

The Conservancy is close to reaching its financial goal thanks to Leslie and Jimmy John Liautaud’s commitment to Tennessee rivers and clean water.

The Liautauds have invested in taking the event’s “food, booze and music” to the next level, according to Jimmy Liautaud.

“River Swing is a signature fundraiser in this town for our rivers. Leslie and I want to make sure the Harpeth Conservancy is focused on its mission and doing the work to protect our clean water. The conservancy does the work, and we help underwrite some of the expenses by enhancing the party experience for its 20th anniversary,” he said.

Thanks to increased funding, River Swing will feature multiple national acts. Among them are local indie-alternative rock group Moon Taxi, nine-time Grammy nominated John Hiatt, Nicki Bluhm, and The Sweet Lillies.

In addition to a night of music and dancing, an auction will feature more than 100 auction packages that include travel, art, sporting goods, rare liquor, wellness certificates, and tickets to sports and live entertainment events.

Among the featured items are a metal heron sculpture by artist Sarah Stork, a stand-up paddleboard, a fishing trip with Texas Roadhouse professional bass angler Mike Delvisco, a Red Phone Booth package that includes a VIP private whiskey tasting with Pappy Van Winkle products, and a private off-road driving experience at Bells Reserve, a new outdoor playground covering more than 500 acres in Kingston Springs on the Harpeth River.

Guests will enjoy a festival-like environment featuring drink stations, bars (including a bar built in a corn-crib style), multiple stages, roaming entertainers and more. Vendors such as Brackish (handcrafted jewelry and accessories from Charleston), Huck Hats, and Spark Collection (permanent jewelry) will donate portions of sales to the Harpeth Conservancy.

Martin’s BBQ will cater the event, with additional bites provided by Olivia Olive Oil. Lipman Brothers will provide drinks for all the bars including specialty drinks such as the Bourbon Blackberry Mash with Old Hickory Bourbon and a tamarind whiskey cocktail with Gentleman Jack. Good Citizen Coffee and Brown Forman will have “espressotinis” served from a carved heron ice sculpture. KillJoy and Maypop Water will provide spirit-free beverages.

The Harpeth Conservancy’s event organizers are committed to hosting zero-waste events and work with WM, The Compost Company, and EcoProducts to make sure that every item used is recyclable, compostable or reusable.

Christian Currey, is vice chair of the Harpeth Conservancy’s board of directors and River Swing chair for the seventh year. Currey again is hosting the party at River Circle Farm, his family farm in Franklin, along the banks of the Harpeth.

“My thanks go to Leslie, Jimmy, many other sponsors, and individuals who are passionate about protecting our waters for helping make this 20th anniversary the biggest year yet. Our rivers need support and protection NOW. As Jimmy says, ‘If not now, then when?’” Currey said.

River Swing is expected to draw more than 900 guests. Tickets are $325 per person or $3,250 for a table of 10 until September 10, when prices increase. Fewer than 50 tickets remain. VIP tables are $10,000 and come with priority seating, premium wine and dedicated beverage servers. Visit riverswing.org for tickets and more information.

River Swing is on Saturday, Sept. 16, at River Circle Farm in Franklin. It begins at 6 p.m. A new late party will continue until 11:45 p.m. Late-night nosh will include slaw dogs and veggie burgers from Hugh Baby’s.

For questions, to volunteer or learn other ways to get involved with the Harpeth Conservancy, visit www.harpethconservancy.org or call 615-790-9767.

For more information click HERE.

For more local events like the Harpeth Conservancy’s 20th Annual River Swing visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/