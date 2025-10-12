The Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour will Stop in Nashville

“The Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour” tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on January 31st.

The team will debut their new 100-year jerseys designed by legendary fashion artist Jeff Hamilton, honoring a century of global impact, as they face off against their longtime rivals, the Washington Generals. Fans can also expect all-new surprises like the Golden Basketball by Spalding®, epic pre-game Magic Pass experiences, a 100 Year Souvenir Ticket, and many other innovations for the “Ambassadors of Basketball.”

According to a press release, the current team of men and women are holders of an unprecedented 60+ Guinness World Records, including 18 set just last year, the most of any team in any sport, will bring a fresh look of gravity-defying dunks and game-changing tricks against their renowned rivals, The Washington Generals.

Find tickets here.

