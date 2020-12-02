The Hangout at Brentwood Opens in Former Sugar Drop Location

A new place offering healthy meals and snacks is now open in Brentwood.

It’s called The Hangout at Brentwood and is located in the former Sugar Drop location at 7020 Church Street in Brentwood. They offer shake meal replacements, fusion energy drinks, and acai bowls.

On the shake menu, they offer over 50 combinations of drinks with 17 grams of protein under 200 calories. You can choose an add-in of aloe, collagen, and more.

As of December 1, the store will be open Monday, 10 am – 6: 30 pm, Tuesday – Thursday, 6 am – 6:30 pm, Friday 6 am – 4 pm.

Owner Catrina Tosh also owns Rise Up Nutrition in Columbia and Power Up Nutrition in Spring Hill.

