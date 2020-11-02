The Guaranteed Way to Maintain Your Fitness During the Holidays

When your free time is filled with all the holiday hustle and bustle, it’s hard to find time to
stick to your regular exercise routine ~ and fitness usually takes the back burner.
Good News! You only need a few items to feel your best right at home.
Here’s what you’ll need…
Yoga mat, yoga blocks, weight lifting gloves (optional, but hey, treat yourself),
dumbbells, kettlebell, and a foam roller.
If you’re not able to stick to your regular exercise routine, why not scale back and focus
on a maintenance and stress relief routine during the holidays? Specifically, combine a
yoga and stretching workout with a few days of weight training.
A common way to relieve stress is weight training. Body building. Throwing around
some iron. Don’t step away from weight training during this chaotic time of year ~ it will
keep you feeling your best.
What if I told you that incorporating a few days of yoga/stretching into your routine will
not only help your mental health, it’ll also improve your ability to weight train?
It’s True! While weight lifting builds the body ~ yoga nourishes it. Weight lifting
damages and exerts muscles in order to build muscle while yoga stretches muscles and
exerts them as you extend. Yoga developes strong supple muscles. Weight lifting
builds muscle size, density and strength. Yoga and Weight lifting are the perfect
compliment.
Yoga: Try rolling out your yoga mat and following a 30 minute video on YouTube. There
are thousands to choose from, just pick your favorite teacher and hit the mat.
If you really need to break a sweat even on your non-weight training days, I suggest
finding a Power Vinyasa yoga class on YouTube. You’ll still get your heart rate pumping,
but without putting the same strain on your muscles as weights would.
Yoga Blocks: Incorporate blocks into your yoga workout. If you’re newer to stretching
and yoga in general, you’ll be grateful you have the blocks when you reach certain
positions. The blocks will allow you to hold the pose and improve your flexibility without
over extending.
Foam Roller: If doing 30 minutes of yoga really just isn’t for you, you’ll still benefit from
taking the time to foam roll before and after you weight train.
Foam rolling is a great way to take care of your body and prevent injury. If you take the
time to foam roll before you begin training, you’ll stimulate the blood flow to that part of
your body, and improve muscle elasticity. Foam rolling after your workouts can help
ease delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS).
Weight Lifting: All you need to crush a weight lifting session at home is a few sets of
dumbbells ranging in weight (so you can push yourself), and a kettlebell. Pick the weight
that is right for you, find a great YouTube video, and go to town on your upper body and
lower body.
Need supplies for your workout? Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood has NEW and
gently used dumbbells, kettlebells, foam rollers, yoga mats, yoga blocks, weight lifting
gloves AND MORE in stock.
Don’t forget to stretch!
* Please consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness routine. Feeling
inspired? Leave a comment below about keeping fit during the holidays.
