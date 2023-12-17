The Grove, the Rosenwald School, and What’s Next

The Heritage Foundation recently broke ground on its newest project, the Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens on the grounds of the old O’More College of Design. The 5.2-acre campus in the heart of Downtown Franklin was slated to be developed until the Foundation purchased the property and they have taken it on as the largest preservation project in the 56-year history of the organization.

“This is a transformative moment for Franklin,” said Bari Beasley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heritage Foundation, at the ground breaking.

A legacy project, some big names in the Williamson County philanthropy community have donated funds to make the project a reality, but Beasley explained that more funding will be necessary to complete the project.

There is currently a business innovation center on the site that is run by Williamson Inc, and it is located in the Lehew Mansion. There will also be an art museum, an event center and beautiful gardens. But one of the longest discussed pieces of the project is the Lee Buckner School.

Board Member Emily Magid was instrumental in helping to fund the preservation of the Lee Buckner School. Discussed since 2018, when the organization purchased the old building, it is one of the pre-integration segregated Rosenwald Schools. During the construction of the Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens, the school building will finally be brought to the campus and turned into an education center.

Rosenwald Schools are the subject of a new exhibit at the Tennessee State Museum, “Building a Bright Future: Black Communities and Rosenwald Schools in Tennessee.” The exhibit will be open through February 25, 2024.

“Building a Bright Future: Black Communities and Rosenwald Schools in Tennessee leads the visitor through the development of Rosenwald Schools and their legacies by first tracing the history of education for Black Tennesseans beginning with the Reconstruction period,” explains the museum website. “It explores early partnerships between churches, schools and agencies like the Freedmen’s Bureau, and the work of Black leaders, residents, parents, and teachers to improve educational opportunities for Black students. Featured exhibit topics include Black Education before 1912, Black Tennesseans and Rosenwald Schools (1912-1960s), and the Legacies of Rosenwald School Communities.”

One of the students from the Lee Buckner School was the most poignant speaker at the Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens ground breaking. That was Georgia Harrison. Harrison, while doing some genealogy research about her family, had a conversation with county historian Rick Warwick that has had quite an impact.

“Rick Warwick is the most interesting person I met,” said Harrison. He was sharing some information about her great-great-great grandfather being a slave when Rosenwald schools came into the conversation.

“I went to one of those schools,” said Harrison.

“Is it still standing,” asked Warwick.

“Yes,” replied Harrison.

Next thing she knew, she heard the Heritage Foundation bought it.

“I was so excited they bought the school,” said Harrison. “It was my school. I started school there when it was in the church. I think I was like five years old. Jinny Brownlow [was my teacher]. She knew more than anybody I ever seen…”

Harrison has been by Beasley’s side at all of the meetings she attended about buying and moving the old school building. Having graduated from eighth grade from that school, Harrison has been a strong advocate from the beginning.

Coming to tears as she thanked the Heritage Foundation for preserving her old school, in a faltering voice Harrison added, “It is part of me.”