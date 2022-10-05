The Grilled Cheeserie Closes in Downtown Franklin

The Grilled Cheeserie has closed in Downtown Franklin.

Located at 334 Main Street, the restaurant opened back in June 2019. Today, there’s a sign placed on the door saying, “We’ll Miss You Franklin! But don’t worry, the truck will still be around serving up cheesy goodness.”

Most of the furniture has been removed, but the lights in the window remained on. The space was renovated for the 2,400-square-foot eatery, with a 72-seat shop, the restaurant’s signature retro yellow tiles, black and cream truck stripes, and various custom décor components.

The Grilled Cheeserie, created by husband and wife duo Crystal and Joseph Bogan, specializes in seasonally inspired, gourmet grilled cheese melts and nostalgic treats. Originally the concept began as a food truck but has grown to brick-and-mortar restaurants with the first opening in Hillsboro Village in Nashville.

Two other locations of The Grilled Cheeserie will remain open.