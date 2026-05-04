The Greers Society Wins BGA’s Tug-of-War Event

The Greers Society won Battle Ground Academy’s (BGA) annual tug-of-war. On Wednesday, April 29, Upper School students participated in the school’s 87th tug over the Harpeth River. The event, one of the largest tug-of wars in the world, pits the school’s 350-plus Upper School students in a battle over the river on Highway 96 near the Westhaven subdivision.

BGA’s tug-of-war is a tradition dating back to 1935 as a competition between the independent school’s two literary societies, the Greers and the Platos. All BGA faculty, staff and fourth through 12th-grade students are assigned to a society. Throughout each school year, the BGA societies compete in quiz bowls, service participation challenges, field events and other competitions culminating in the annual tug. The Platos currently lead the Greers with a record of 44-41 with two official ties.

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