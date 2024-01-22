The great Blue Raider baby race returns

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. January 17, 2024 — Middle Tennessee Athletics has announced an exciting addition to the 2023-24 basketball season promotional schedule. The 2024 Great Blue Raider Baby Race will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3 when the Lady Raiders take on rival WKU in the Murphy Center. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. with the baby race taking place at halftime.

Participation in the contest is exclusive to crawling babies. Participants can be registered here. The registration deadline is Thursday, Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. All participants accompanying the baby must have a ticket to the game to compete. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Each baby must also be accompanied by two supervisors on the court to participate in this promotion, with one at the starting line and one at the finish line. Props and toys are welcomed, but please note that food and drink are not allowed on the court. Upon arrival, participants will go to the check-in desk located in the upper concourse to verify attendance and receive more information. The winner of the baby race will receive a $25 dollar gift card and a MTSU Toddler Basketball Jersey from Lightning’s Locker Room.

Contact Us

If you have additional questions about participating in the 2024 Great Blue Raider Baby Race, please contact the MTSU marketing team via email at mtmarketing@mtsu.edu.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News