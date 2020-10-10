The Governors Club’s Most Iconic Residence Now on the Market

The Governors Club’s most iconic residence is truly an architectural masterpiece. Beautiful views of both the Governors Club golf course as well as the Brentwood hills unfold from every terrace and window of the residence. Featuring 12,721 square feet, this home has five bedrooms, five full baths, and two half baths. We’re in awe of the exquisite design and details throughout this home. Check out 2 Carmel Ln for yourself!

2 Carmel Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027

The visual presence of this beautiful home is extraordinarily majestic in both the day and evening. The interior includes room after room of exquisite design and construction detail. (And don’t miss its new 127K Slateline shingle roof.) Truly, an architectural masterpiece to behold…

$3,875,000

5 beds

5 full baths; 2 half-baths

Three-car garage

12,721 square feet

0.86 acres

Built in 2002

Elementary School: Crockett Elementary

Jr. High School: Woodland Middle School

High School: Ravenwood High School

This luxury residence features a home theater, gorgeous private study with lustrous decorative wood-paneled walls, regal twin staircases, large formal dining room, light-filled breakfast dining area, gourmet kitchen, spacious master suite, jacuzzi, elevator, and plenty of outdoor living.

