The Goddard School is Coming to June Lake

The Goddard School, a nationally acclaimed early childhood education franchise, has been approved to build a 13,800-square-foot facility on 1.7 acres in June Lake, with construction set to begin in summer 2025.

Situated within June Lake’s first commercial district at the corner of Buckner Lane and June Lake Boulevard, The Goddard School of June Lake will help meet the growing demand among families and employers alike for high-quality early childhood education in Spring Hill.

“For June Lake to truly be a well-rounded, connected community, it’s important to include services that support residents and businesses,” said Don Alexander, Principal at Southeast Venture. “The Goddard School is an incredible institution that delivers high-quality childhood education, and we’re delighted to announce their commitment to June Lake.”

“At The Goddard School, we are committed to providing the best possible environment for the education, development and safety of young children, preparing them for school and for life,” said Leisa Byars, owner of The Goddard School of June Lake. “We recognize the essential role convenience plays for working families, and June Lake offers an ideal location—close to major employers and neighborhoods—allowing us to effectively serve the Spring Hill community.”

The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning™, embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning features a cutting-edge curriculum developed by a diversely skilled group of educators, researchers, physicians and early childhood experts, as well as built-in assessment of academic and social-emotional progress and family communication via a proprietary app.

Inquiry-based learning, which guides the Wonder of Learning curriculum, is a teaching and learning approach that focuses on the natural curiosity and sense of wonder children bring into the classroom. With teacher-guided inquiry topics, children learn about themselves and the world around them by exploring their interests, investigating concepts and asking questions. Interested families should call 1-800-GODDARD to learn more.

Site work is already underway within the commercial district, which is expected to include a mix of retail, dining, healthcare, childcare, personal care and other lifestyle services. More announcements about additional businesses are coming soon.

The Goddard School’s arrival at June Lake represents another key milestone in the development’s growth as a destination for Middle Tennessee residents. This 775-acre, mixed-use community sits adjacent to I-65 and includes a newly opened interchange at mile marker 55. When construction is complete, there will be nearly 2,900 residences, 3.9 million square feet of Class A office space, 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space, and 400 hotel rooms.

For more information on June Lake and its progress, visit junelaketn.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email