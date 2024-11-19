The Gate Church to Host 2nd Annual Local Christmas Market

Get into the holiday spirit at the 2nd Annual Local Christmas Market at The Gate Church. The market is a free festive event perfect for the whole family. Set for Small Business Saturday, November 30th, this cheerful celebration brings together more than 40 local vendors for a day of shopping, entertainment, and holiday fun.

From 9 AM to 2 PM, visitors can browse unique handcrafted items and gifts while enjoying complimentary hot cocoa and cider. The market will feature live music throughout the day, creating a festive atmosphere for holiday shopping. Don’t forget to stop by the Christmas-themed photo backdrop to capture memorable family pictures!

Located at 4040 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, this event offers the perfect opportunity to support local artisans while enjoying a day of holiday festivities. Gather your friends and family for this delightful celebration of community and Christmas spirit – all at no cost!

