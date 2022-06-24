The Gardner School of Franklin Partnered with Make-A-Wish to Grant a Wish for a Local Child

The Gardner School of Franklin partnered with Make-A-Wish to celebrate the granting of a Middle Tennessee child’s wish of a dream family vacation. The Walt Disney World-themed wish-granting event was made possible in part by The Gardner School’s generous support of Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee on behalf of its four Nashville-area schools.

Students and staff greeted five-year-old Louise and her family by dressing up as familiar, beloved characters to show their support and excitement for her upcoming trip to Walt Disney World Resort in October.

“Make-A-Wish brought a lot of excitement to a time when there was not much joy to go around,” said Louise’s parents, Maggie and Pierce. “It was amazing to see such happiness in Louise during one of the most difficult times of her young life, and we are so thankful for Make-A-Wish. Louise wouldn’t just tell everyone how excited she was, she would also invite everyone she met to come to Disney with her. She wanted to share her excitement and joy with everyone around her.”

“We’re proud to work with Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee to fulfill the dreams of children who are battling critical illnesses,” said Tammy Robinson, Chief Operating Officer at The Gardner School. “Today’s celebration was about much more than a trip to Disney World. It was about gathering as a community to bring joy and hope to a family that has endured so much and to remind Louise, Maggie, and Pierce that they are not alone in this fight.”

In 2022 alone, The Gardner School’s 25 campuses have pledged $30,000 to local Make-A-Wish chapters nationwide. “Making dreams come true for young people and their families is what we strive to do every day at The Gardner School. That’s just one of the many reasons we partner with Make-A-Wish across the country,” said Robinson.