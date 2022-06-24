The Gardner School of Franklin Partnered with Make-A-Wish to Grant a Wish for a Local Child

The Gardner School of Franklin partnered with Make-A-Wish to celebrate the granting of a Middle Tennessee child’s wish of a dream family vacation. The Walt Disney World-themed wish-granting event was made possible in part by The Gardner School’s generous support of Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee on behalf of its four Nashville-area schools.
Students and staff greeted five-year-old Louise and her family by dressing up as familiar, beloved characters to show their support and excitement for her upcoming trip to Walt Disney World Resort in October.
“Make-A-Wish brought a lot of excitement to a time when there was not much joy to go around,” said Louise’s parents, Maggie and Pierce. “It was amazing to see such happiness in Louise during one of the most difficult times of her young life, and we are so thankful for Make-A-Wish. Louise wouldn’t just tell everyone how excited she was, she would also invite everyone she met to come to Disney with her. She wanted to share her excitement and joy with everyone around her.”
“We’re proud to work with Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee to fulfill the dreams of children who are battling critical illnesses,” said Tammy Robinson, Chief Operating Officer at The Gardner School. “Today’s celebration was about much more than a trip to Disney World. It was about gathering as a community to bring joy and hope to a family that has endured so much and to remind Louise, Maggie, and Pierce that they are not alone in this fight.”
In 2022 alone, The Gardner School’s 25 campuses have pledged $30,000 to local Make-A-Wish chapters nationwide. “Making dreams come true for young people and their families is what we strive to do every day at The Gardner School. That’s just one of the many reasons we partner with Make-A-Wish across the country,” said Robinson.
To learn more about The Gardner School, please visit www.thegardnerschool.com.
About The Gardner School:
Founded in 2004, The Gardner School serves preschool students ages six weeks through five years old. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, The Gardner School has schools located in Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Virginia. For more information about The Gardner School, please visit www.thegardnerschool.com.
About Make-A-Wish:
Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Our chapter serves 38 counties in the Middle Tennessee area and is one of 59 Make-A-Wish chapters across the United States and its territories. Wishes give these children something to look forward to, the joy of being a kid again, and hope and strength for the future. We are able to do this important work thanks to a powerful network of donors, sponsors, volunteers and staff members, but our work is far from finished. Right now, for every child who receives the gift of a wish experience, there is another child waiting for their wish. With community support and corporate and individual investment in Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, deserving children will be able to look forward to their future with excitement instead of fear. The Middle Tennessee chapter has granted more than 2,100 wishes for children with critical illnesses. Our website is Wish.org/midtn.