Country Group The Frontmen to Headline Westhaven’s Porchfest

The Westhaven Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity, is proud to announce that country music group The Frontmen will be the headline performer at the 12th annual Porchfest music festival in the Westhaven master-planned community in Franklin, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 30th.

The Frontmen features the dynamic voices of 90s country legends Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar), Tim Rushlow (formerly of Little Texas), and Larry Stewart (of Restless Heart). McDonald, Rushlow, and Stewart have collectively sold more than 30 million records and produced more than 30 major hits. Powerhouse hits performed by The Frontmen include Restless Heart classics, “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” “That Rock Won’t Roll,” “I’ll Still Be Loving You” and “Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right); Lonestar smashes such as “Amazed,” “Smile,” and “I’m Already There;” and Little Texas hits including “God Blessed Texas,” “Amy’s Back in Austin,” and “What Might Have Been.”

Combining renowned vocal and instrumental talents, The Frontmen deliver a high-energy show packed with fan favorites from their three award-winning and critically acclaimed bands, as well as songs from some of the artists who have influenced them. The Frontmen’s performance of country hits will cap off a music-filled day in Westhaven. Opening for The Frontmen will be Franklin resident Ben Calhoun, founder, lead singer, and lead guitarist of contemporary Christian band Citizen Way. Calhoun will be joined by Americana Blues duo The Deltaz.

Porchfest is an annual community music festival that invites Westhaven residents and the local community to enjoy live music performed by various musical artists and groups on the front porches of homes and various parks throughout Westhaven, ending with the headliner performance near the lake at Magli Green Park in Westhaven’s Village Center. Proceeds from ticket sales to the evening concert benefit The Westhaven Foundation.

General admission tickets to the evening performance include open lawn seating with access to beer, wine, and cocktails available for purchase.

The VIP ticket gives attendees ages 21 and over exclusive access to a new experience on the lawn with hors d’oeuvres and desserts meticulously crafted by Westhaven Golf Club Executive Chef Manlio Melloni and his team. Tickets include two complimentary cocktails from a private bar area and an exclusive frontstage viewing area.

General admission tickets for the evening are on sale for $59, with VIP experience tickets for $195. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

For more information and details on Westhaven’s 12th annual Porchfest, visit www.westhavenporchfest.org.

About The Westhaven Foundation

The Westhaven Foundation is an officially registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity formed by a small group of Westhaven residents approximately 15 years ago. Its mission is to serve the community through financial support and volunteerism and to be a catalyst to help others in the community conduct their own programs. The Westhaven Foundation has exceeded $1,500,000 in direct gifts and program support.

The Westhaven Foundation was formed to serve as a leader, catalyst, and resource for philanthropy to build and enrich civic and community life, not only for the residents in Westhaven but the entire Williamson County community. To learn more, visit www.westhavenfoundation.org.