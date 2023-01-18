The Friends of the Brentwood Library Winter Book Sale Returns With Huge Supply of High Quality Books

The Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) winter book sale is back, despite ongoing repair work at the library.

The sale returns Thursday, Jan. 19 for FOBL members and begins for the general public on Friday, Jan. 20. As usual, Sunday, the final day of the sale, is half-price day.

The storage rooms at the library are well-stocked thanks to a huge influx of donations from generous library patrons, so this sale is one that should not be missed.

It is quick and easy to become a member of the Friends of the Brentwood Library. If you are eager to take advantage of the members-only early shopping hours, feel free to come to the library Thursday and sign up in person. You can also join the FOBL at any time online.

In addition to books, the sale will feature games, puzzles, CDs, DVDs, and more.

The library has been undergoing repairs for several weeks after a sprinkler pipe burst due to the frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve. Portions of the library remain closed, but the book sale will be unaffected.

The dates and times for the winter 2023 FOBL book sale are as follows:

FOBL Members Only Shopping Hours:

Thursday, Jan. 19 2 to 5:30 p.m.

General Public Shopping Hours:

Friday, Jan. 20 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 1 to 5:30 p.m. (EVERYTHING HALF PRICE)

About the FOBL

The Friends of the Brentwood Library is a nonprofit (501c3) service organization dedicated to the advancement of our community through its library.

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.