The Franklin Theatre was Nominated for ACM Theatre of the Year

The Franklin Theatre, the beloved 89-year-old performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Franklin, Tennessee, has been officially nominated for Theater of the Year at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. The nomination, announced April 13, 2026, places The Franklin Theatre among an elite group of nominees that includes theGrand Ole Opry House and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana, Indiana, and the State Theatre in Portland, Maine.

“This nomination is a reflection of the dedication and hard work from our staff, incredible artists who have graced our stage and the community that has supported us for nearly nine decades. To be recognized alongside venues as iconic as the Ryman Auditorium is something we will never take for granted. This belongs to Franklin,” stated Eric Dilts, Managing Director of The Franklin Theatre

Originally built in 1937, the Franklin Theatre underwent a meticulous restoration and reopened in 2011 as a cornerstone of the Williamson County arts community. Since its reopening, the venue has hosted hundreds of acclaimed country, Americana, bluegrass, and roots music artists, earning a reputation as one of the most intimate and acoustically distinguished rooms in the region. With a capacity of approximately 300 seats, the theatre offers performers and audiences alike an unparalleled connection rarely found in today’s music landscape.

The ACM Theater of the Year nomination represents one of the most significant recognitions a performing arts venue can receive in the country music industry. Presented annually by the Academy of Country Music, the award honors venues that demonstrate exceptional commitment to live performance, artist relations, and the fan experience. The Franklin Theatre’s nomination reflects both the quality of its programming and its enduring importance to the Nashville-area music ecosystem.

“One of my absolute favorite venues to play at… Always elite, always great, always the best,” shared Monty Criswell, 2-time Grammy Nominee and CMA Award Winner.

More Local Living News