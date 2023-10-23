The Franklin High School Band Set to Host Fall Events

FRANKLIN, TENN. — With falling leaves comes the rising sounds of the award-winning Franklin High School Band. The crisp autumn evenings will provide the perfect backdrop for the Franklin Band to thank the community for its ongoing support and encouragement on two occasions in October.

First up is the band’s community performance. At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 26th, the Franklin Band will perform its 2023 show, “Rags to Rhinestones,” for the community. The program, which chronicles the musical journey of Dolly Parton, earned a video shoutout from the Country Music star herself.

In the video, Parton, who has recorded more than 50 studio albums and written nearly 3,000 songs, said she was “proud and honored” the band will be playing her music. “I hope you have as much fun playing them as I did writing them,” she continued.

“The students started practicing this show in the heat of the summer, and their hard work and dedication have truly brought the vision of the living legend that is Dolly Parton to life on the field,” said Dr. Holland. “We want to share the program with this community who has shown us so much support as we head into our final competition of the season at MTSU’s Contest of Champions.”

On Monday, October 30th, the band will host its 5th annual Musical Trick or Treat from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.. This delightfully unique event provides a fun but not frightful warm-up to Halloween as Franklin families are invited to visit the sections of the band for sweet treats and mesmerizing musical sets in the school’s football stadium.

The band provides live music for this fun trick-or-treat walk which band director, Dr. Michael Holland, notes has “Wonderful musical snacks to go along with the Halloween candy. This event for Franklin families is a tradition that our band members are as excited about as are the children and families each year.”

The Musical Trick or Treat and the community performance of “Rags to Rhinestones” will be held in the Howard Gamble Stadium at Franklin High (810 Hillsboro Road). Admission and parking are free.

About The Franklin Band

The Franklin Band is a seven-time Tennessee state marching band champion, earning the Governor’s Cup for this distinction. The Franklin Band is also a 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield, presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation to high school, youth, and international marching bands of world-class excellence. The band’s performance highlights include the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Franklin Band will be marching in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City in March of 2024.

A proud Bands of America participant since 2008, Franklin is a two-time BOA Regional Champion and four-time class national runner-up. The Franklin High School Winter Guard was the 2015 SAA Class champions, the 2021 and 2023 SA Class Champions in the SCGC (Southeastern Color Guard Circuit), and Scholastic A Bronze Medalists at the 2023 WGI World Championships.

Seven of Franklin’s ensembles have been invited to perform at the Music for All National Festival–Percussion Ensemble and Wind Ensemble (2013), Chamber Music Ensemble (2015), Percussion Ensemble and Saxophone Quartet (2017), and Flute Ensemble and Trombone Ensemble (2019). Franklin’s Wind Ensemble also performed the 2013 and 2017 Tennessee Bandmasters Hall of Fame Induction Concert at the Tennessee Music Education Association Conference.

The Franklin Band is under the direction of Dr. Michael Holland and Briana Vogt, assisted by Levi Brandenburg, Michael Horvath, and Mike Leitzke.

www.thefranklinband.org