The Franklin High Band to Host Sonic Boom! Marching Band Competition

The Franklin Band, seven-time state marching band champion and 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield Award, will host Sonic Boom! on Saturday, October 1, at Howard Gamble Stadium at Franklin High School (810 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN). The event begins at 5 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. Admission will be $12 for tickets purchased before the event (via GoFan) and $15 at the gate (children 5 and under free). Parking is free.

Eleven marching bands from Tennessee will compete for top honors in the categories of Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual, and Outstanding General Effect. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion titles will also be awarded, in addition to Class A, Class AA, and Class AAA trophies. Bands from the following high schools will compete this year:

Brentwood High School

Cascade High School

Centennial High School

Fairview High School

Fred J. Page High School

Giles County High School

Green Hill High School

Ravenwood High School

Shelbyville High School

Siegel High School

Summit High School

The Franklin Band will perform its 2022 show, “Forever Young” in exhibition at the close of the competition.

About The Franklin Band

The Franklin Band is a seven-time Tennessee marching band Grand Champion, earning the Governor’s Cup for this distinction. The Franklin Band is also a 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield, presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation to high school, youth, and international marching bands of world-class excellence. The band’s performance highlights include the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A proud Bands of America contestant, Franklin has ranked in the top 15 bands nationwide at the BOA Grand Nationals Championship in Indianapolis, where they also cinched 2nd place in Class AAA on three occasions. In November 2021 the band placed 20th nationwide at Grand Nationals with their show, “Lucy.” The Franklin High School Winter Guard were a 2015 SAA Class champion and the 2021 SA Class Champion in the SCGC (Southeastern Color Guard Circuit).

Seven of Franklin’s ensembles have been invited to perform at the Music for All National Festival–Percussion Ensemble and Wind Ensemble (2013), Chamber Music Ensemble (2015), Percussion Ensemble and Saxophone Quartet (2017), and Flute Ensemble and Trombone Ensemble (2019). Franklin’s Wind Ensemble also performed the 2017 Tennessee Bandmasters Hall of Fame Induction Concert at the Tennessee Music Education Association Conference.

The Franklin Band is under the direction of Dr. Michael Holland and Briana Vogt, assisted by Levi Brandenburg, Michael Horvath, and Mike Leitzke..