The Franklin Butchery Brings Old-School Craft to Downtown Franklin

A new butcher shop in downtown Franklin is bringing an old-school approach to buying meat, where customers can see the work happening right behind the glass.

Located at 129 2nd Avenue North, across from the Harpeth Hotel, The Franklin Butchery has opened its doors as a chef-led, family-owned shop focused on hand-cut meats, fresh seafood, and prepared meals designed for home cooks and food lovers alike.

They shared on social media, “The Franklin Butchery isn’t just a butcher shop, it’s an elevated experience. Hand-cut steaks -Beautiful marbling -A dry-aging room you can see- Gourmet Sandwiches- Come explore, grab dinner, and experience something new in Franklin.”

Inside the space, customers can watch them prepare steaks, chops, and other cuts in a glass room. The butcher case features beef, pork, lamb, poultry, and house-made items like sausage and bacon, with much of the beef and pork sourced from Tennessee’s Bear Creek Farm, where cattle are pasture-raised and grain-finished without added hormones or antibiotics.

The shop also offers gourmet sandwiches made with its own meats, chef-driven prepared meals ready to take home, and fresh seafood shipped in from Maine twice a week. Each sandwich name is a nod to the two families’ children, with Meatball Livvy, described as an energetic take on the classic. Dry-aged Bear Creek Angus meatballs, tomato sauce, provolone cheese, crispy onions, and whipped ricotta.

Created by the Salaber and Tirado families, they shared on social media their goal for this spot, “A place where quality meats and specialty foods meet small-town connection. A place where sourcing matters, service matters, and community matters most.”

The Franklin Butchery is open daily from 11 am until 8 pm.

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