The Franklin Band to Perform in the 2026 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade

On November 16, 2024, The Franklin Band performed their show “Under the Hood” as a semi-finalist at the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Franklin Band was selected by bands of America and the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Music Committee as the Bands of America Grand National Championships selected band, making The Franklin Band the first semi-finalist band selected to represent Bands of America in the parade. Their participation in the 2026 parade will mark the 30-year anniversary of the band marching in the 1996 Tournament of Roses parade.

Michael Holland, director of bands at Franklin notes, “It is an extraordinary honor to be selected to perform in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. This will truly be a formative experience for students in the program and will provide them with memories that will last a lifetime. We have already begun preparations for the event. The kids are energized and our entire community is rallying around us.”

The Franklin Band continues to march and perform on the heels of this very successful marching season with a hometown parade and concert performances on the horizon. Students from Franklin will join musicians from across the region to participate in the annual Tuba Christmas event at First Baptist Gallatin on Main on December 5th at 7:00 pm. The band will also march in the annual Franklin Christmas Parade in downtown Franklin on December 7th at 1:00 pm. Finally, they will hold their annual winter concert on December 9 at 6:30 pm in the Franklin High School Auditorium. Some Franklin band members will also be performing in the Mid-State Honor Ensembles in January 2025 alongside other exceptional musicians from the region. All of the events are free and open to the public.

Are you looking for last minute tax-deductions for you or your business before the end of 2024? The Franklin Band is seeking both individual donors and corporate partners to help the band defray the large costs of travel to represent Franklin and Tennessee in the 2026 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. You may donate online at https://givebutter.com/TFBRoses or by mailing a check to Franklin High School Band Boosters, 2020 Fieldstone Parkway, Ste 900-236, Franklin, TN 37069. Please include “Tournament of Roses” in the Memo.

Additional opportunities to support the band as they prepare to travel to Pasadena will be featured soon on the band’s web page at www.thefranklinband.org. In the meantime, all inquiries may be directed to [email protected].

About The Franklin Band

The Franklin Band is an eight-time Tennessee state marching band champion, earning the Governor’s Cup for this distinction. The Franklin Band is also a 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield, presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation to high school, youth, and international marching bands of world-class excellence. The band’s performance highlights include the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Franklin Band marched in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City in March of 2024.

