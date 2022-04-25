The Franklin Band to Host Annual Car Wash Extravaganza on May 7

The award-winning Franklin Band will once again host its Annual Car Wash Extravaganza on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Franklin High School, 810 Hillsboro Road, Franklin. The rain date is Sunday, May 15, from noon until 5 p.m. Money raised from the car wash will fund all aspects of the band program, including instruments and equipment; marching band show design, props, and costumes; and transportation/lodging costs.

Tickets for the car wash are $10 each and can be purchased in advance from any band member. While customers have their cars washed, they can enjoy the sounds of some of Franklin’s instrumental ensembles. Concessions, including grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, will be sold.

“We’re excited to bring the annual Franklin Band Car Wash Extravaganza back to our community. It’s a win-win for your car and for the students!” said Franklin’s Assistant Director of Bands Briana Vogt. “There’s nothing like witnessing our chamber ensembles perform music while waiting to get your car thoroughly washed by kids who are willing to put in some elbow grease to help the band program practice, travel, and purchase instruments.”

About The Franklin Band

The Franklin Band is a seven-time Tennessee marching band Grand Champion, earning the Governor’s Cup for this distinction. The Franklin Band is also a 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield, presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation to high school, youth, and international marching bands of world-class excellence. The band’s performance highlights include the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A proud Bands of America contestant, Franklin has ranked in the top 15 bands nationwide at the BOA Grand Nationals Championship in Indianapolis, where they also cinched 2nd place in Class AAA on three occasions. In November 2021 the band placed 20th nationwide at Grand Nationals with their show, “Lucy.” The Franklin High School Winter Guard advanced to WGI World Championships Semifinals for the first time in April 2022 and took first place at the 2021 SCGC (Southeastern Color Guard Circuit) Tennessee Championships.

Seven of Franklin’s ensembles have been invited to perform at the Music For All National Festival–Percussion Ensemble and Wind Ensemble (2013), Chamber Music Ensemble (2015), Percussion Ensemble and Saxophone Quartet (2017), and Flute Ensemble and Trombone Ensemble (2019). Franklin’s Wind Ensemble also performed the 2017 Tennessee Bandmasters Hall of Fame Induction Concert at the Tennessee Music Education Association Conference.