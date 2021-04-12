The Franklin Band to Host Annual Car Wash Extravaganza on May 1

The award-winning Franklin Band will once again host its Annual Car Wash Extravaganza on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Franklin High School, 810 Hillsboro Road, Franklin. The rain date is Sunday, May 2, from noon until 5:00 p.m. Money raised from the car wash will fund all aspects of the band program, including instruments and equipment; marching band show design, props, and costumes; and transportation/lodging costs.

Tickets for the car wash are $10 each and include a coupon for a buy one/get one cheeseburger at Williamson County Sonic locations. Tickets can be purchased in advance from any band member, or online at thefranklinband.org

“We’re excited to bring back the car wash this year, following safety protocols, after having to cancel last year’s event due to the pandemic,” said band director Jacob Campos. “The car wash is one of our most successful fundraisers, which are crucial to a successful season. Our students always enjoy the opportunity to connect with our community.”

While customers have their cars washed, they can enjoy the sounds of the Brass Choir and Jazz Band. Concessions, including grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, will be sold.

About The Franklin Band

The Franklin Band is a seven-time Tennessee marching band Grand Champion, earning the Governor’s Cup for this distinction. The Franklin Band is also a 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield, presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation to high school, youth, and international marching bands of world-class excellence. The band’s performance highlights include the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A proud Bands of America contestant, Franklin has ranked in the top 15 bands nationwide at the BOA Grand Nationals Championship in Indianapolis, where they also cinched 2nd place in Class AAA on three occasions. The Franklin High School Winter Guard just took first place at the 2021 SCGC (Southeastern Color Guard Circuit) Tennessee Championships.

Seven of Franklin’s ensembles have been invited to perform at the Music For All National Festival–Percussion Ensemble and Wind Ensemble (2013), Chamber Music Ensemble (2015), Percussion Ensemble and Saxophone Quartet (2017), and Flute Ensemble and Trombone Ensemble (2019). Franklin’s Wind Ensemble also performed the 2017 Tennessee Bandmasters Hall of Fame Induction Concert at the Tennessee Music Education Association Conference.

The Franklin Band is under the direction of Jacob Campos and Briana Vogt, assisted by Daniel Vargason, Levi Brandenburg , Michael Horvath, and Brad Klemmensen.