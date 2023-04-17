The First Downtown Franklin Festival of the Year Returns This Weekend – Main Street Festival

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, will host the much-anticipated 39th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and on Sunday, April 23.

The first of the three annual festivals organized and operated by the Heritage Foundation, the Main Street Festival has continually grown in stature and anticipation with the 2022 Festival attracting more than 140,000 attendees.

“The Main Street Festival has become one of Franklin’s most anticipated and beloved community gatherings,” said Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “We’re proud to have delivered this unforgettable event for nearly 40 years, and thankful for our presenting sponsor First Horizon and all the sponsors who help make this special weekend possible.”

Added Beasley, “Last year, we set a record in attendance with 142,000 attendees. The quality of vendors and programming coupled with one of the most scenic and adored downtowns in America makes the Festival an undeniable draw and a can’t-miss experience.”

The family-friendly arts and crafts street festival is free to the public. Along with the heralded assortment of local shops and destinations the downtown corridor is known for, guests will enjoy local food and drink vendors, children’s activities, live music, and arts and crafts.

As always, there will be an exciting full lineup of special features, which include:

Spring Street, presented by HG Hill Realty

An interactive cultural and art area including art demonstrations, cultural performances, and collaborative art experiences

PetZone, presented by Petsense by Tractor Supply

Featuring pet-centric activities and promotions

Whiskey Lounge, presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery

Tastings and information sessions for whiskey lovers

Beer Garden, presented by Bavarian Bierhaus

A special array of beer offerings from Bavarian Bierhaus

Buskers Corner

After debuting at Pumpkinfest, Buskers Corner returns to embed music into the footprint of the festival right next to vendors, in addition to the festival Main Stage and Acoustic Stage (Acoustic Stage is presented by Lipscomb University)

Jazz Day Showings

The Franklin Theatre will be screening performances from 2022 International Jazz Da

More than 150 artisans and craftspeople will showcase their work at the festival this year. It is made possible thanks to presenting sponsor First Horizon Bank, whose financial support gives back to the community through its continued commitment to the Main Street Festival.

“First Horizon is proud to again support the Heritage Foundation and its continued work in preserving downtown Franklin,” said Carol Yochem, First Horizon Middle Tennessee Regional President. “We have been the presenting sponsor of Main Street Festival for 20 years and we look forward to this event every year.”

All downtown Franklin merchants will be open and celebrating the event with specials, features and promotions for enhanced shopping, dining and entertainment throughout the historic district.

For more information about Main Street Festival, visit www.FranklinMainStreetFest.com.