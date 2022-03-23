The First 50 People to Attend Gaylord Opryland Hiring Block Party will be Given a $50 Gas Card

Gaylord Opryland Resort will hold a Block Party Hiring Event on Thursday, March 24 to fill a variety of full and part-time food and beverage positions including hosts, cooks, servers, baristas, bartenders, and stewards. Qualified candidates can expect interviews and job offer to be made on the spot the day of the hiring event and eligible new hires will receive a $1,000 bonus.

Hiring event attendees will be treated to live music, samplings of a variety of cuisines, and mocktails from the resort’s restaurants, and the first 50 attendees will receive a $50 gas card.

Job perks include competitive pay, medical and retirement benefit options, a free meal during each shift, free on-site parking, worldwide travel and entertainment discounts, and more.

The in-person hiring event will be conducted on Thursday, March 24 from 4 pm – 7 pm CST at the resort located at 2800 Opryland Drive. Complimentary valet parking will be provided, and appointments are not required.

For more information on available positions and benefits, and to apply online in advance of the event, visit the resort’s hiring website at www.GaylordOprylandHiring.com

Appointments are not required but attendees can apply online in advance to expedite processing.