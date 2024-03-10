The Finch American Grill Sets Open Date

Milkshake Concepts, an experiential hospitality company, announced that the casually sophisticated The Finch American Grill will open on March 22. The Finch is opening at 111 10th Ave S #310, Nashville, TN 37203, the former spot of the Flyer Saucer Draught Emporium, next to Union Station Hotel. Coming off the wildly successful opening of a new Nashville favorite Harper’s Steakhouse, Milkshake Concepts looks forward to bringing more unique and remarkable dining options to Music City.

“We were immediately enamored by the location and believe The Finch will perfectly fit the neighborhood it serves. Offering a diverse menu and aesthetically pleasing design, we hope the restaurant is worthy of one of the city’s most historic buildings,” said Imran Sheikh, co-founder and CEO at Milkshake Concepts. “Bright and open, the space is encased by towering windows and fully operational garage doors, ideal for great weather days. It is a destination that will lift the spirits of anyone walking in with friends or colleagues for a fine meal or perfectly shaken martini. The Finch is a sophisticated yet welcoming escape for any occasion, day or night, and we’re so excited to introduce it to Nashville.”

Developed by Milkshake Concepts’ Senior Culinary Director Rodman Shields, The Finch’s menu blends elegance with approachability, featuring modern spins on American classics. With more than 25 years of culinary experience, Shields oversees Milkshake Concepts’ robust roster of restaurants and was the mastermind behind the menu at Harper’s.

The all-day menu features house-made pastas, specialty cuts of meats, and signature entrées, including Honey Sriracha Glazed Salmon, melt-in-your-mouth Short Rib with Poblano Mac and Cheese, and Roasted Herb Chicken. The culinary team’s attention to detail shines in creative and intricate offerings like the Steak Frites with L’Entrecôte Sauce, a complex and layered Parisian-inspired sauce made in-house with 17 ingredients.

Standout starters include Applewood Smoked Idaho Trout Dip topped with Fresh Dill and Trout Roe and served with Crispy Potato Waffles, Old Bay Saltines, and Grilled Naan Bread; and Korean Chicken Bao Buns topped with Gochujang and Sriracha Slaw. A hearty selection of soups, salads, and handhelds round out the menu, with must-tries being French Onion Soup, Blackened Red Fish Tacos, and The Brentwood Chicken Sandwich. The Finch will also feature a selection of fresh seafood offerings, including Salmon Crudo, Oyster on the Half Shell, and Jumbo Prawn Cocktail.

The Finch will serve lunch and dinner daily starting at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends, with tentative plans to launch a weekend brunch on April 6. The brunch menu will include classics from the All-Day menu, as well as delectable brunch specials such as Brûléed Bananas French Toast, Short Rib Hash, Jumbo Shrimp & Grits, Donut Holes, and Honey Stung Chicken & Waffles.

The Finch’s bar program includes a selection of expertly made classic cocktails, with song titles for names as a nod to Music City. Highlights include Moonlight in Vermont, a maple old fashioned; Purple Rain, a unique Vodka craft cocktail; and the Visas in My Name, a paper plane. The Finch will also offer a curated selection of approachable and familiar wines.

Milkshake Concepts worked with Franklin-based Barnett Design Group on the remodel of the restaurant. Guests can expect a breezy and relaxed aesthetic with elegant accents and signature marble-topped bars throughout the restaurant. As a nod to the building’s rich history, three massive arched mirrors will reflect the train yard, accompanied by bird-feather wallpaper, gold-toned fixtures, and blue porcelain accents that tie in The Finch’s signature style.

The 6,896-square-foot space, which formerly housed Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, is located at 111 10th Ave S #310, Nashville, TN 37203, next to Union Station Hotel. The Finch will be open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Reservations will be available starting Monday, March 18, at www.thefinchnashville.com.