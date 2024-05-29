The Factory at Franklin’s Weekday Farmers Market Opens

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, has officially opened its weekday farmers market under the Water Tower.

The grand opening for The Factory Farmers Market is today, May 29 from 4pm – 8pm.

Stating, “Wednesdays just got brighter at The Factory! Join us for the grand opening of the Water Tower Plaza and our weekday Factory Farmers Market on Wednesday, May 29th, from 4-8 PM! Local producers, Factory friends, and live music, all under our favorite water tower!”

The weekly market will be managed by Diane Kolopanas, who is bringing 40 years of hospitality experience to The Factory. Kolopanas is the founder of 30A Farmers Markets, which owns and operates farmers markets at several popular destinations in the Florida Panhandle including Rosemary Beach, Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, and Palm Plaza in Niceville.

Earlier this year, she launched Music City Markets & Events to expand her company’s footprint to the Nashville area.

The Franklin Farmers Market continues to take place on Saturday mornings from 8am – noon in the back parking area covered pavilion.

