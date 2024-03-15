The Factory at Franklin Welcomes Bill Simmons as Managing Director

The Factory at Franklin welcomes Bill Simmons to its growing leadership team as Managing Director of the historic adaptive reuse development. Bringing 16 years of experience with marquee hospitality brands to the position, Bill will be responsible for guiding The Factory’s operations team in delivering outstanding visitor experiences and building a strong sense of community among guests, tenants, and events clients. Bill will also support the planning efforts for a prospective boutique hotel at The Factory at Franklin.

Bill was most recently the General Manager at The Union Station Nashville Yards and is a resident of Brentwood. He has previously worked with The Hermitage Hotel in downtown Nashville, Waldorf Astoria Park City in Park City, Utah, and the luxury hotel Loews Santa Monica.

The Factory at Franklin also announced the following staffing updates:

Raven Young will join the Factory operations team as the Evening Manager on March 13. As the Factory nightlife grows, Raven’s experience in the entertainment, hospitality, and service industries will be a valuable asset for The Factory, its tenants, and its customers.

David Pack will be moving to the Director of Business Development position, where he will help align The Factory’s strategic goals with opportunities for new partnerships, events, and special projects.

Micah Williams, Assistant General Manager and Property Manager, will have expanded oversight and responsibilities in both roles as she continues her essential work managing the day-to-day operations at The Factory and ensuring a memorable experience for every guest.



About The Factory at Franklin

Originally built in 1929, The Factory at Franklin served its surrounding community as a manufacturing hub before transforming into a vibrant mixed dining, retail, and entertainment center. Located just 20 miles south of Nashville in the picturesque city of Franklin, Tennessee, The Factory spans a historic 20-acre campus featuring dozens of locally owned shops, restaurants, and art venues alongside a variety of event spaces available for weddings, conferences, and more. The Factory was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997 and has been owned and operated by Holladay Properties since 2021. Plan your visit at factoryatfranklin.com.